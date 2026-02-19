Bill would allow law enforcement to take down nefarious drones during 2026 World Cup

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
The Counter Drone State and Local Defender Act would allow state and local agencies to apply for authorization to disable drones during major events, including the 2026 World Cup

February 19, 2026 11:22 AM • 
Joanna Putman
China Drones

.

Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri has introduced the Counter Drone State and Local Defender Act, a bill that would give law enforcement temporary authority to take down drones posing security threats during major events such as the 2026 World Cup.

The bill establishes a three-year pilot program allowing up to 4,000 agencies nationwide to apply for authorization to use approved counter-drone technology. It also creates a separate expedited pilot for up to 40 agencies in the 11 U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with operations running from March through September 2026.

| READ NEXT: Why special event policing must become intelligence led in 2026

“Drone technology is increasingly being exploited for criminal activity,” Burlison said. “Local law enforcement is often the first to confront these threats, but current law limits their ability to respond. This bill closes that gap while maintaining strong privacy and civil liberties protections.”

If passed, the measure would require interested agencies to undergo mandatory training and use only approved equipment. Agencies would then apply for authorization from the FAA, Department of Justice and FCC.

| REALTED: Preparing your community for drone security challenges

Following the pilot period, the legislation would establish a permanent authorization pathway for qualified agencies.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com