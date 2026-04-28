REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs

Vt. sheriff facing 12 charges related to alleged sexual misconduct

In addition to 12 charges involving sexual misconduct and stalking, a recent state audit uncovered nearly $500,000 in missing funds from the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department

April 28, 2026 05:52 PM • 
Joanna Putman

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont sheriff is facing 12 charges of sexual misconduct in an alleged string of incidents that occurred over the course of several years, VTDigger reported.

The first round of seven charges was filed against Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer in January, which included counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and stalking. The charges were connected to incidents where Palmer allegedly paid three women to watch him perform sex acts. He was also accused of stalking two women by driving past them in a cruiser after they ended contact with him.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

On April 24, Palmer pleaded not guilty to five more charges, VTDigger reported. They include additional counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and soliciting prostitution. The new charges relate to accusations from two more women, one of whom alleged that Palmer paid her to watch sex acts multiple times over several years.

Palmer stated in January that he was “stepping away” from his law enforcement work. His law enforcement certification was temporarily revoked by the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.

Palmer allegedly met one of the victims during his side job as a DJ, Valley News reported. He went by “DJ RPP” while working the side job, which he maintained during his time as sheriff.

The alleged misconduct was uncovered when police received complaints of economic malfeasance within the department. Bank statements obtained by Valley News show payments for Amazon deliveries totaling over $30,000, hotels and restaurants in different cities, a subscription-based music and sound effects platform and direct payments to Palmer.

An audit report intended to evaluate expenditures from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, could not be completed due to figures that were “unsupported” or “not traceable to documentation,” including more than $500,000 across multiple spending categories.

State investigators have not filed financial charges as of April, 2026.

Palmer, a Democrat, was elected in 2022, Valley News reported. The position is up for reelection in November. Chief Deputy Claude Weyant is currently managing the department’s daily operations.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-04-28 095120.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Rifle-wielding man fatally shoots Calif. officer in OIS standoff
Baldwin Park Police responded after a victim was fatally shot; Officer Samuel Riveros was shot by the suspect during a standoff while working to warn bystanders of the danger
April 28, 2026 09:55 AM
Screenshot 2026-04-23 115834.png
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Houston officer fired for racist rant, DA reviewing criminal cases she was involved in
Ashley Gonzalez was fired after HPD officials connected her with videos where she said she used her role as an officer to target Black people
April 28, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
hqdefault.jpg
Entertainment
‘We’re losing the reality of policing': PIO produces show documenting Michigan police responses
“The Shift,” from Red Watch Productions documents calls for service from Michigan law enforcement agencies; the series is available to watch on YouTube
April 27, 2026 03:33 PM
US-NEWS-EXCON-SENTENCED-115-YEARS-LIFE-1-NY.jpg
Arrests and Sentencing
Ex-con sentenced to 115 years to life for killing NYPD officer
The sentence came after a three-week trial which ended with a jury acquitting Guy Rivera of first-degree murder, but convicting him of manslaughter, attempted murder and gun charges
April 27, 2026 04:42 PM
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (33).png
Body Cameras
PatrolEyes unveils the FLEX: Compact 180° Rotating Lens 4K Body Camera
The FLEX uses a fully rotating 180 degree lens with a wide 150 degree field of view, giving users exceptional flexibility when capturing footage
April 24, 2026 04:10 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com