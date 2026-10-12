Webinar: Education without added burden: How correctional leaders are expanding opportunity while supporting officers

Date: Wednesday, November 18

Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Correctional agencies are being asked to expand inmate education, vocational training and workforce development while managing persistent constraints involving staffing, movement, scheduling, space, budget and competing operational priorities. The challenge is not simply identifying worthwhile programming; it is determining what learners need, which adult-learning approaches fit the population and length of stay and how to increase access without adding complexity or burden for the officers and staff responsible for safe, predictable facility operations.

This education-forward webinar examines how correctional leaders can design an education strategy that supports both sides of the facility: Stronger access to credentials, skills and reentry preparation for incarcerated adult learners and more manageable program administration for staff. Through agency, adult-education, education-partner, technology and lived-experience perspectives, we will explore how leaders assess population and custody needs, match learning approaches to literacy, cognitive, behavioral and workforce-readiness needs, build officer support and select delivery models that fit their facility.

You will leave with a practical framework for evaluating existing or proposed programs against population, average length of stay, learner needs, custody environment, staffing capacity, space, technology access, budget, reporting obligations and reentry or workforce goals. The framework will help agencies identify barriers, define intended outcomes, select meaningful measures and build a clearer case for funding. An applied exercise will help attendees establish realistic next steps for launching, expanding, improving or retiring programming without increasing operational complexity.

By joining this webinar, you will learn to:



Assess learner needs, population characteristics and length of stay to select appropriate adult-learning approaches and workforce preparation goals.



to select appropriate adult-learning approaches and workforce preparation goals. Evaluate education delivery models against facility operations, staffing, space, technology and budget to expand access without increasing operational complexity.



against facility operations, staffing, space, technology and budget to expand access without increasing operational complexity. Develop an actionable program improvement plan with measurable outcomes, funding priorities and realistic next steps.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Sheriffs / Deputies



Jail administrators / Wardens



Correctional program directors



Correctional adult education teachers



Reentry coordinators



Probation and parole officers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jamie Newberry (moderator), Anna Ferguson, Bruce George, Jason Gould

Jamie Newberry (moderator) is the Product Manager for Growth Innovation, Education, Reentry, and Law Library at Securus Technologies, where she has been building and managing correctional education products since May 2023. She holds a Master of Education from Saint Leo University, a background that informs her approach to designing learning experiences for justice-impacted populations. Her work bridges the product perspective, the employer ecosystem and the lived reality of implementation at the facility level, ensuring that correctional education programming is grounded in what works in practice, not just in theory.

Anna Ferguson serves as the Chief of Staff at Edovo, a leading nonprofit organization focused on transforming education and rehabilitation in correctional facilities. Anna is a seasoned consultant with a background in Fortune 500 companies. Her passion for criminal justice reform and belief in the transformative power of education led her to Edovo where she played a key role in deploying the original tablets to correctional facilities, introducing educational, self-improvement and vocational programs for incarcerated individuals.

Bruce George is the Education Program Coordinator at Securus Technologies and has a passion for creating impactful learning experiences and fostering meaningful engagement for incarcerated learners. Since October 2023 Bruce has supported the development and implementation of educational products that help prepare incarcerated learners for success upon release. Bruce brings a practical perspective informed by his experience obtaining two degrees while incarcerated. His firsthand understanding of the transformative power of education drives his commitment to expanding access to meaningful learning opportunities. He is dedicated to helping individuals build the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to create successful futures.

Major Jason Gould has dedicated over 34 years to public service as a paramedic and a distinguished member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others, particularly in the field of corrections. Rising through the ranks from Corrections Officer to Captain and Jail Administrator, Major Gould retired briefly before returning to serve as the Major of Operations. In this capacity, he oversees key divisions including corrections, paramedics, road patrol, investigations and court security. His leadership extends beyond the Office of the Genesee County Sheriff, as he collaborates with national organizations to shape policies and practices for correctional institutions across the United States.

