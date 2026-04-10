Conn. PAL officer, barber team up to give kids haircuts, new shoes

By Cassandra Day

The Middletown Press, Conn.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — When a local barbershop owner was approached by the head of the Middletown Police Activity League about North End youth wishing for a trendy haircut, he jumped at the chance to help.

City native Joey “Fresh” Pelkey, who owns Get Fresh Barber Shop on Saybrook Road, “stepped up to the plate and hooked them up” with a free cut, said officer Joe Santiago, who runs the PAL program out of 646-54 Main St.

| DOWNLOAD: Governing AI in policing — What law enforcement leaders need to know

The two have been friends since high school.

“They kept wanting cool, fancy haircuts,” said Santiago, whom the students call Coach Joe because he runs the very popular PAL boxing program.

“Every day, they would come in and say, ‘Coach Joe, Coach Joe , we want these haircuts. I want a textured fringe,” he said, which is “a pretty pricey haircut.”

Pelkey said when Santiago reached out about two brothers in the program wanting a haircut, he immediately agreed to do it and make a day of it.

PAL paid part of the cost of the cuts and Pelkey picked up the rest.

When the brothers, 9 and 11, were in the chair, Pelkey challenged them. “I said if you can come after the school year is over and present me with a great report card and no Fs, I will give you guys another free haircut.”

The older one, he added, told him, “I have something to work for.”

He was so touched, Pelkey told them if they ever needed a place to hang out, they could stop by.

“I said, ‘You’re more than welcome to, and we care about you. Everybody in the shop cares about you, so we want to make sure you always do good and that your head’s always on the right path,’” added Pelkey.

The brothers were astonished when Pelkey surprised one with a pair of brand-new Jordans and the other, Asics. He sells them in his shop.

One of the youth “couldn’t form words,” said Pelkey, who told them “I want you to know there are people out here that you don’t even know who care about you.”

For a while, Pelkey had been saying he’d love to do things for the PAL. This time, Santiago said, “he went above and beyond.”

On haircut day, the boys couldn’t wait to get to the shop, Santiago said.

“They were so excited, from the whole ride there to the whole ride back to the PAL center,” he said. “They ran in there and showed all the kids their haircuts, their new sneakers.”

Turns out, one of the brother’s birthdays was a couple days before, the officer continued.

“It was perfect timing,” he added.

Pelkey, a 2020 Middletown High School graduate, started cutting hair at 15. Eleven years ago, at 23, he opened the shop. Ever since, he’s been doing community outreach.

Santiago became a police officer in New Haven around the same time Pelkey opened his shop, which the officer frequented.

When he was transferred to the Middletown Police Department , Santiago said, the two reconnected.

Pelkey frequently gives back to the children in the community. In the past, he led school backpack giveaways. He donned a Santa suit on Christmas and dropped off toys he purchased for them.

“I spend about $100 and I buy all the toys that I can,” he said.

Middletown Press readers selected him as Person of the Year in 2018.

Pelkey doesn’t want props for his efforts. The stylist tries to inspire others to do similar work.

“It’s a simple act of kindness that I’m doing that takes two minutes out of your day,” he said.

He has plans in the works for similar gifts he’s keeping secret.

The PAL center also gives out new clothes which are displayed on racks.

“We keep filling the hangers, and they’ll come in and go shopping for free there,” Santiago said.

Because youth come there often, he added, officers can identify who can benefit from the donations.

Both Santiago and Pelkey formerly lived in the North End.

“Some of these kids are smart, some of the brightest kids, some of the kids with the best ideas and inventions,” Pelkey said. “They just don’t have the avenue to get where they need to go, so in order to protect the future, I’ve got to protect the present.”

In the future, the two will team up for “Cuts for Grades,” where people can sponsor haircuts for kids.

PAL, a nonprofit organization, relies on grants and donations. To get involved, email jsantiago@middletownct.gov or visit middletownpal.org.

© 2026 The Middletown Press, Conn.. Visit www.middletownpress.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.