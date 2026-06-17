How agencies can show the reality of policing

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Police agencies are under pressure to be transparent, but too often their public storytelling swings between stiff press releases and staged social media moments. Zach Hamilton believes there is a better way.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Hamilton, founder of Red Watch Productions and a Michigan public information officer, about “The Shift,” a documentary series that follows officers through the realities of patrol.

A former Hollywood visual effects artist who worked on productions including “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Cry Macho,” Hamilton shares how agencies can use authentic video storytelling to build trust, show the human side of policing and give communities a clearer view of what officers actually do between the headlines.

About our guest

Zach Hamilton is the founder of Red Watch Productions and serves as a public information officer for a Michigan public safety agency. Before entering public safety, he worked in Hollywood as a visual effects artist and producer on film and television projects including “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Cry Macho.” Through Red Watch Productions and its documentary series, “The Shift,” Hamilton works with law enforcement and public safety agencies to tell authentic stories about the realities of first responder work. For more information on Red Watch Productions, click here.

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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