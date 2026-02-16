Ohio brothers sell first responder T-shirts to raise money for children’s cancer research

PARMA, Ohio — What began as a simple idea from two young brothers has grown into a small but meaningful family-run business centered on service and community impact.

2BUnited (2BU) was founded by Jacob and Carter, ages 11 and 7, with guidance and support from their parents, both longtime nurses with nearly two decades of experience in oncology and ICU care. Now, the family is selling T-shirts honoring first responders to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our goal from the very beginning was to create a business that teaches our boys the value of hard work, creativity, generosity, and community connection,” Troy and Dana Portis told Police1 in a statement. “We wanted them to understand that business isn’t just about profit, it’s about purpose.”

With close friends in law enforcement and fire service, and as healthcare workers themselves, the family felt inspired to honor the vital roles first responders play in their communities.

“The boys have grown up hearing stories of service, sacrifice, and commitment to others. Designing shirts that honor first responders felt like a natural extension of what they already understood: that these men and women are a vital part of our community and that we truly could not function without them.”

The family is also donating shirts to a fundraiser benefiting Parma’s SWAT team and said they are continuing to look for additional ways to support local police and fire agencies.

2BUnited recently partnered with Briarwood Products, a cleaning tool manufacturer for correctional facilities. Briarwood became aware of 2BUnited in 2025 and “truly valued the mission and incredible life lessons that Jacob and Carter were being taught,” ultimately sponsoring the company to continue raising money for St. Jude.

Apparel is available through the family’s Facebook page, JC Portis, where customers can message directly to place orders or learn more. The business accepts payment via Venmo or Zelle, and custom orders for departments or facilities are available for quantities of five or more.

Customers can use Promo Code: Briarwood when placing orders.