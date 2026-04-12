Off-duty Okla. corrections officer who stopped suspect from grabbing cop’s gun receives national recognition

HOMINY, Okla. — An Oklahoma corrections lieutenant is set to receive a national Medal of Honor after stepping in to help a police officer during a violent off-duty encounter.

Lt. Tyler Gaines of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections was selected to receive the Bronze Medal of Honor from One Voice United, a national organization that recognizes extraordinary courage, service and professionalism among corrections professionals.

The recognition stems from Gaines’ actions in September 2025 in Hominy, Oklahoma, when he encountered a police officer struggling with a suspect who was attempting to gain control of the officer’s firearm.

At the time, Gaines — then a sergeant — was driving by on his way to meet family when he noticed Hominy Police Officer George Calkins having difficulty during an arrest, ODOC said.

“I could see things weren’t going well for him,” Gaines said. “Two or more TASERs had little to no effect. It made me think this guy is under the influence of something.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the situation escalated when the suspect tried to grab Calkins’ weapon.

“With the guy much larger than I am, under the influence of something and my stature, it was going to be hard to fight somebody off,” Calkins said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

Gaines intervened, helping pull the suspect’s hands away from the firearm and assisting in securing him in handcuffs.

“When he came over to help, he said, ‘I deal with guys like this at the prison. There is no way I was going to let you go through that alone,’” Calkins said.

Hominy Police Chief Kenny Underwood said the intervention likely prevented the situation from turning deadly.

“It could have turned deadly very quickly,” Underwood said. “But thanks to the ODOC officer, we were able to keep everyone safe.”

Calkins suffered a broken hand during the struggle.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Levi Walton, was booked into the Osage County Jail and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, first-degree burglary and public intoxication.

The One Voice United National Medal of Honor program recognizes corrections professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty. This year, 94 professionals from 24 states were nominated, with three selected to receive Medal of Honor awards.

“Tyler’s willingness to step into danger to protect another first responder reflects the very best of our profession and this national honor is well deserved,” ODOC Director Justin Farris said. “I’m extremely proud of all our officers and this highlights the selfless dedication they demonstrate every day to protecting public safety and making Oklahoma stronger.”

Gaines is scheduled to be honored at the One Voice United National Medal of Honor ceremony on May 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.