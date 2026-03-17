‘Reckless abuse': Mich. police commissioner decries uptick in swatting calls

By Jameson Cook

The Macomb Daily, Mount Clemens, Mich.

WARREN, Mich. — Warren police say the department has had to respond recently to several “swatting” calls, fake 911 calls that not only cost taxpayer dollars but could endanger residents.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that it has received an influx of calls falsely reporting emergency incidents taking place at homes and businesses, including a home invasion, active shooter or hostage situation with the intent of drawing a large armed police response to a location.

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“Swatting is a reckless abuse of the 911 system that diverts life-saving resources away from those truly in need,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in the release. “We are committed to using every available resource to identify these callers and hold them responsible.”

Police said the incidents “are far from harmless pranks,” police officials said, they are “a severe threat to public safety and the community by endangering innocent lives, as deploying tactical responses to unsuspecting residents creates a volatile environment.” The incidents significantly strain emergency resources by diverting officers, paramedics, and dispatchers away from “real-world life-threatening emergencies,” officials said.

Hawkins added, that “these incidents are an intrusion on the peace of our residents and businesses. By educating the community about these incidents and remaining calm during police responses, we can all ensure that our life-saving resources are available for those in genuine need.”

Swatting calls are being investigated by police detectives, officials said, and anyone found responsible for such a call will face felony charges as well as court-ordered financial restitution to cover the response costs of first responders, if convicted.

“We encourage residents to talk to family members, especially teenagers and young adults, about the dangers of swatting,” officials said.

Police also advised residents that if officers arrive at their home, remember that the officers must treat the call as a legitimate threat before determining it is not. “By remaining calm and following officers’ instructions, residents help our officers resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible,” police said.

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