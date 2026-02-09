Ariz. PD uses drones to crack down on e-bike traffic crimes

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department is turning to drone technology to respond to reports of reckless e-bike use as part of a broader effort to improve public safety and reduce risks to officers and the community, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

Rather than pursue e-bike riders in patrol vehicles, officers are now using drones to track and guide from the air.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

“We like to say we track and guide, not chase,” said Officer Travis Sheppard. “... It allows us to pinpoint where riders are and get officers there safely.”

Some e-bikes reach speeds of up to 60 mph, posing a danger when mixed with traffic and pedestrian areas. Complaints about unsafe riding frequently appear in local social media groups, prompting police response.

Gilbert’s drone initiative is part of a “Drones as First Responders” pilot program, which Lt. Geoff Soderman said is helping officers arrive on scene faster and with better situational awareness. Drones reached scenes 35% faster than patrol units, with a response time five to six minutes quicker, he said.

The technology has also been used to locate armed suspects, de-escalate mental health crises and assist officers in avoiding unnecessary use of force. In one case, thermal imaging from a drone helped officers detect a hidden armed suspect and negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to the report.

Sheppard said drones are especially effective in breaking up groups of teens on e-bikes. Operators can identify and monitor individuals as they disperse, then guide officers to intercept safely.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue is also adopting drone use, employing them to detect hotspots in fires and conduct preliminary medical evaluations, according to the report.