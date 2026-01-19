DRONERESPONDERS to host public safety UAS conference in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — DRONERESPONDERS will host its Public Safety UAS Conference March 10–11 at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, bringing together law enforcement, fire service, federal officials and industry leaders to focus on drone operations and counter-UAS strategies for public safety agencies.

The two-day event will center on enabling and expanding public safety drone programs, including Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) waivers and emerging counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities.

Day 1 of the conference will focus on public safety drone operations and DFR programs. The day is scheduled to feature a keynote address by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford (invited), along with FAA updates covering DFR BVLOS waivers, a new Special Governmental Interest tool, a TSA stadium tool and changes to the Part 107 application process. A DFR panel will highlight program successes and challenges from agencies across the country, followed by discussions on the National Information Flight Exchange initiative.

Additional sessions on Day 1 include a presentation from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on operating one of the largest DFR programs in the world, an overview of new DRONERESPONDERS training programs, a Women DRONERESPONDERS session, a NIST update and a presentation from Esri on integrating drones and GIS. Exhibits will be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Day 2 will shift to counter-UAS operations and policy. Invited speakers include DHS Counter-UAS Program Director Steven Willoughby, with a CUAS panel moderated by DJ Smith and participation from federal and industry partners. DHS NUSTL Director Alice Hong is scheduled to present on technical information supporting CUAS grants.

The FAA will also brief attendees on its new DiSCVR tool for access to the FAA’s drone registry. Afternoon sessions include a confirmed keynote from FBI CUAS training instructor Michael Torphy, a fire service perspective on CUAS from CALGRU’s Matt Dargan and an overview of FEMA CUAS grant programs. Exhibits will again be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

More information and registration details are available through DRONERESPONDERS.