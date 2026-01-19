REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Drones

DRONERESPONDERS to host public safety UAS conference in Virginia

From FAA rule changes to real-world DFR and counter-drone lessons, the conference will spotlight what public safety agencies need to fly smarter and safer now

January 19, 2026 10:11 AM • 
Police1 Staff

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — DRONERESPONDERS will host its Public Safety UAS Conference March 10–11 at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, bringing together law enforcement, fire service, federal officials and industry leaders to focus on drone operations and counter-UAS strategies for public safety agencies.

The two-day event will center on enabling and expanding public safety drone programs, including Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) waivers and emerging counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities.

Day 1 of the conference will focus on public safety drone operations and DFR programs. The day is scheduled to feature a keynote address by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford (invited), along with FAA updates covering DFR BVLOS waivers, a new Special Governmental Interest tool, a TSA stadium tool and changes to the Part 107 application process. A DFR panel will highlight program successes and challenges from agencies across the country, followed by discussions on the National Information Flight Exchange initiative.

| RELATED: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Additional sessions on Day 1 include a presentation from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on operating one of the largest DFR programs in the world, an overview of new DRONERESPONDERS training programs, a Women DRONERESPONDERS session, a NIST update and a presentation from Esri on integrating drones and GIS. Exhibits will be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Day 2 will shift to counter-UAS operations and policy. Invited speakers include DHS Counter-UAS Program Director Steven Willoughby, with a CUAS panel moderated by DJ Smith and participation from federal and industry partners. DHS NUSTL Director Alice Hong is scheduled to present on technical information supporting CUAS grants.

The FAA will also brief attendees on its new DiSCVR tool for access to the FAA’s drone registry. Afternoon sessions include a confirmed keynote from FBI CUAS training instructor Michael Torphy, a fire service perspective on CUAS from CALGRU’s Matt Dargan and an overview of FEMA CUAS grant programs. Exhibits will again be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

More information and registration details are available through DRONERESPONDERS.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM

Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Drones
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.