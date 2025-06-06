REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Drones

Bill would add tariffs on Chinese drones, launch grants for American manufacturers

The Drones for First Responders Act would also require drones to meet stricter “Rules of Origin” standards by 2030, ensuring key parts aren’t made in China

June 06, 2025 12:46 PM • 
Joanna Putman
7 Steps to a Successful Drone Program Starting a Police Department Drone Program.jpg

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has reintroduced the Drones for First Responders (DFR) Act, a bill designed to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese-made drones.

Joined by House colleagues including China Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar (R-MI), Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL), and Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA), Stefanik announced the renewed legislation on June 4, citing growing concerns over the widespread use of drones produced by companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Currently, about 90% of drones used by U.S. first responders are manufactured in China, which U.S. officials have warned may pose significant surveillance risks. Both the Department of Defense and cybersecurity agencies have issued warnings about the national security threats associated with Chinese-made drones.

| ANALYSIS: The rise of American drone manufacturing in public safety

“My legislation will establish a revenue neutral grant program to help Americans purchase drones securely made by the U.S. and our allies,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I’m proud to reintroduce the Drones for First Responders Act, which will increase the competitiveness of U.S. drone manufacturers and provide first responders with the secure, high-quality drones they need to protect and serve our communities … across our nation.”

Key provisions of the DFR Act:

  • Tariffs on Chinese drones: The bill imposes an initial 30% tariff on drones manufactured in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), increasing by 5% annually. The goal is to counter unfair trade practices and encourage domestic competition.
  • Drone purchase grant program: Revenue from the tariffs will fund a new grant program to assist first responders, utilities and agricultural producers in buying U.S.- or ally-made drones.
  • Strengthened rules of origin: By 2030, imported drones must meet stricter standards ensuring critical components are not sourced from China.

Lawmakers supporting the bill say it addresses not just economic competitiveness, but also urgent security concerns.

“Chinese drones pose an unacceptable surveillance risk to our first responders, our infrastructure, and our national security…” said Rep. Moolenaar. “This is about protecting our communities, rebuilding American manufacturing, and cutting off the CCP’s access to sensitive data.”

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM

Airborne and Maritime Drones Legal Police1 Grants Police1 Grants
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com