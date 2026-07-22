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N.J. sheriff’s office uses drone to aid in ocean rescue

While rescuers were en route, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Detective Patrick Kennedy sent a drone carrying flotation device for swimmers in distress

July 22, 2026 12:12 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Ocean County Sheriff’s Office

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office used drones as part of a rescue of swimmers in distress.

The July 17 response unfolded when dispatchers received reports that swimmers were showing signs of distress, Detective Patrick Kennedy told WPVI.

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While rescue crews headed to the swimmers’ location, Kennedy deployed a drone equipped with a flotation device. Kennedy flew the drone out to the swimmers and remotely deployed the device, casting a “restube” into the water below.

“Words can’t describe how important this is. It saves one life? It’s worth it,” Kennedy told WPVI.

The sheriff’s office has been equipped with the drones for several years, but recently equipped them for water rescue assistance. Crews were able to safely bring the swimmers to shore.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com