Chicago mayor orders PD to investigate alleged federal LE misconduct incidents

CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order directing Chicago police to investigate and document alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents for potential prosecution

The “ICE On Notice” order follows recent federal enforcement operations that resulted in fatal shootings in Minneapolis and other incidents involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents. Johnson cited the need to respond to what he described as “lawlessness of Trump’s militarized immigration agents.”

“We are putting ICE on notice,” Johnson said in a statement. “Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents.”

The executive order, signed on Jan. 31, instructs the Chicago Police Department to preserve body-camera footage, identify federal supervisors at the scene and complete reports in cases of alleged misconduct. In felony cases, supervisors are directed to refer the matter to the Cook County State’s Attorney.

Johnson’s action comes amid growing tension between progressive city leaders and the federal government over immigration enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE and Border Patrol, denied allegations of criminal misconduct and defended the conduct of its personnel, stating they are held to “the highest professional standard,” CNN reported.

John Catanzara, president of the city’s police union, dismissed the order as “political bluster.” DHS officials cited sanctuary policies as a continued barrier to cooperation with local authorities.

The order directs CPD to develop implementation guidelines within 30 days.