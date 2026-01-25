IACP asks White House to convene local, federal and state leaders
The statement requests “policy-level discussions aimed at identifying a constructive path forward”
Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas at protesters after a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/AP
A federal law enforcement officer deploys pepper spray during a protest after a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/AP
Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas after a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/AP
A person holds up their hands as law enforcement deploys a thick screen of teargas on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Ben Hovland/AP
Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/AP
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The International Association of Chiefs of Police released a statement on Saturday asking the White House to use its authority to bring together, as soon as “practicable,” local, state and federal law enforcement leaders. The statement requests “policy-level discussions aimed at identifying a constructive path forward.”
The statement doesn’t mention any specific incidents or locations, but does reference “the ongoing challenges affecting public safety, law enforcement professionals, and the communities they serve.”
| READ NEXT: What the Minneapolis ICE protests reveal about crowd control and leadership under pressure
The full IACP statement:
The IACP statement was issued on the same day federal law enforcement officers shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis.