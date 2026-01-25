REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
IACP asks White House to convene local, federal and state leaders

The statement requests “policy-level discussions aimed at identifying a constructive path forward”

January 24, 2026 10:34 PM • 
Police1 Staff
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The International Association of Chiefs of Police released a statement on Saturday asking the White House to use its authority to bring together, as soon as “practicable,” local, state and federal law enforcement leaders. The statement requests “policy-level discussions aimed at identifying a constructive path forward.”

The statement doesn’t mention any specific incidents or locations, but does reference “the ongoing challenges affecting public safety, law enforcement professionals, and the communities they serve.”

| READ NEXT: What the Minneapolis ICE protests reveal about crowd control and leadership under pressure

The full IACP statement:

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is concerned by the ongoing challenges affecting public safety, law enforcement professionals, and the communities they serve. Periods of heightened tension place significant strain on public safety systems and underscore the need for stability, professionalism, and respect for constitutional principles.

The IACP statement was issued on the same day federal law enforcement officers shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis.

