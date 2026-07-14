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ICE to temporarily halt most vehicle stops

The policy shift is temporary while officers undergo additional vehicle stop training tactics

July 14, 2026 01:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman
ICE officer

FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Erin Hooley/AP

WASHINGTON — ICE agents have been instructed to suspend most types of vehicle stops, except in cases with “serious criminal targets,” sources told CBS News.

The policy shift is temporary while officers undergo additional vehicle stop training tactics. The change would stop agents from following identified suspects away from homes and workplaces.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

In the meantime, ERO officers may still assist partner law enforcement agencies with vehicle stops targeting criminal suspects named in judicial warrants, according to CBS News.

The move comes after two shooting deaths involving vehicle stops by ICE agents within the past week.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot in Houston when ICE agents stopped his vehicle while looking for a different person, CBS reported. The Department of Homeland Security stated that Araujo, “refused to follow multiple verbal commands” and attempted to ram an officer before the shooting unfolded. Araujo was shot and transported to a hospital, where he died.

In a July 13 shooting, Joan Sebastian Guerrero was shot and killed in Biddeford, Maine while reportedly attempting to flee from agents while in a vehicle. Guerrero was not the target of the DHS operation, but was in the country illegally, CBS reported.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com