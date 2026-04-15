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Fla. county weighs shifting fire rescue from sheriff’s office control

Broward County leaders will study whether shifting fire rescue away from the Broward Sheriff’s Office could save money or reshape public safety services

April 15, 2026 04:20 PM

By Amanda Rosa
Miami Herald

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Will the Broward Sheriff’s Office lose control of the fire department? The Broward County Commission is now considering it.

Broward County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve conducting a study on the potential benefits of bringing Fire Rescue back under county control, which means removing it from BSO’s purview. The fire department has operated under BSO since 2003.

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The county already directed a feasibility study with consulting firm Jensen Hughes in December 2025 on whether the county should restore its own law enforcement agency to protect the county-owned Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades seaport, which are also monitored by BSO. After Tuesday’s vote, the ongoing feasibility study will now include analysis on Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Commissioners did not discuss the item at the meeting. It was quickly approved along with several other agenda items.

County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, who sponsored the agenda item, told the Herald that it was prudent to add fire rescue to the ongoing study. “It just seemed to make sense to go ahead and look at the fire department as well, since they all encompass public safety,” Fisher said.

Fisher said his interest in conducting the study is “not because BSO did anything wrong,” but rather to explore if the county may save money or improve public safety by reviving its own fire department and airport/seaport law enforcement.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue provides services to most unincorporated areas of Broward and to the municipalities of Cooper City, Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale Lakes, Pembroke Park, West Park and Weston through contract agreements. BSO allocates more than $259,000,000 to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue , according to the sheriff office’s 2025-26 budget.

In January, the Deerfield Beach City Commission voted to end its 30-year relationship with BSO. Pompano Beach may be next, the Sun Sentinel reported. Pembroke Park, a town just south of Hollywood , ended its contract with BSO in 2022. Last September, Sheriff Greg Tony implored neighboring city West Park to not even consider starting its own police department.

“For more than 22 years, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue has been a cornerstone of public safety in Broward County by saving lives, easing suffering and protecting property,” BSO said in the statement last week. “Through high-quality fire and emergency services, crews respond 24/7 to protect residents and visitors across Broward County when it matters the most.”

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