Mamdani fires NYC sheriff, appoints former NYPD whistleblower

By Josephine Stratman and Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Mayor Zohran Mamdani fired New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda on Thursday, replacing him with NYPD whistleblower Edwin Raymond.

Miranda’s ousting was not unexpected: Mamdani has frequently spoken about clearing his administration of the controversies of the Adams administration.

| REGISTER: The hidden cost of the modern patrol shift

“Edwin Raymond represents the kind of public servant New Yorkers deserve: principled, courageous and deeply committed to justice,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“Throughout his career, he has fought to build a public safety system rooted in effectiveness, accountability and public trust. Edwin understands that true safety comes when government earns the confidence of the people it serves, and I am proud to welcome him to our administration as Sheriff of the City of New York.”

Miranda declined comment.

“I don’t have anything to say at this point,” he told the Daily News Thursday.

Raymond was an NYPD whistleblower and spent over a decade as a cop, retiring early in order to “spearhead a nationwide evolution in policing,” per an archived version of his website, which was taken down in late April.

In August 2015, Raymond filed a lawsuit with 11 other police officers, claiming the NYPD’s requirements for officers to meet numerical quotas for arrests and court summonses each month broke state law and went against the the 14th Amendment against racial discrimination.

He published a book, “An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America” in 2023. Raymond also mounted an unsuccessful run for City Council in 2021.

“I look forward to continuing that work as Sheriff by helping build a safer, fairer and more accountable city for all New Yorkers,” Raymond said in a statement.

Miranda’s tenure as sheriff was marked by controversy, particularly over his office’s treatment of illegal cannabis enforcement during the Adams administration.

In 2024, city investigators began probing reports that the Sheriff’s Office improperly seized evidence from unlicensed pot shops. During their probe, investigators found more than $100,000 in cash inside safes at the Sheriff’s Office in Queens — a surprising turn given Sheriff Anthony Miranda’s statements that his deputies don’t collect money during raids.

The safes holding the cash were found in large shipping containers at the Sheriff’s headquarters on Starr Ave. in Long Island City. The safes had been seized in a pot shop raid, a source within the sheriff’s office said. The money was found along with a ledger with pages torn out, the source said.

In July 2025, training for dozens of recruits hoping to be New York City deputy sheriffs was thrown into chaos after the Department of Investigation determined the academy’s instructors responsible for investigation and firearms training weren’t certified by the state.

After being delayed for more than three weeks, the graduation for more than 80 sheriff cadets was finally allowed — and ballyhooed as the largest academy class in the agency’s history.

Tensions between Miranda and the union have been running high for years, with the union calling on Miranda to resign for creating a “hostile work environment” that it says has led to an exodus of rank-and-file members.

In February 2025, two high-ranking members of the city Sheriff’s Office Wilfredo Perez and Thomas Egan, both hired in September by Sheriff Anthony Miranda, abruptly submitted their resignations.

Adams appointed him to lead the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

©2026 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.