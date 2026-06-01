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Firearms Week survey: Are officers equipped for tomorrow’s threats?

From capacity and deployment speed to access to backup weapons, Police1 wants to hear how officers view their current firearms setup and where they see room for improvement

June 01, 2026 01:21 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Firearms Week, which examines whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow — from capacity and deployment speed to distance, accessibility and real-world firearm limitations. Thanks to our Firearms Week sponsor, KelTec.

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As part of Firearms Week, Police1 is gathering anonymous feedback from officers about the firearms and equipment they carry every day. How confident are you in your current setup? Where do you see strengths, limitations or opportunities for improvement?

This survey is anonymous and takes just a few minutes to complete. Results will be shared with the Police1 community as part of our ongoing coverage examining whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow.

Take the survey below and share it with your colleagues so we can hear from as many officers as possible.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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