Firearms Week survey: Are officers equipped for tomorrow’s threats?

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Firearms Week, which examines whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow — from capacity and deployment speed to distance, accessibility and real-world firearm limitations. Thanks to our Firearms Week sponsor, KelTec.

As part of Firearms Week, Police1 is gathering anonymous feedback from officers about the firearms and equipment they carry every day. How confident are you in your current setup? Where do you see strengths, limitations or opportunities for improvement?

This survey is anonymous and takes just a few minutes to complete. Results will be shared with the Police1 community as part of our ongoing coverage examining whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow.

Take the survey below and share it with your colleagues so we can hear from as many officers as possible.