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Wellness retreat aims to help first responders break out of ‘survival mode’

As burnout and cumulative stress continue to impact first responders, a new retreat model focuses on proactive recovery and long-term resilience

April 03, 2026 07:10 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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A new retreat program is targeting a challenge many first responders know well but rarely step away from: the constant cycle of observe, orient, decide and act.

Law Enforcement Coaching has announced its 2026 Recalibration Retreats, designed to give public safety professionals time away from daily operations to focus on stress management, mental clarity and long-term sustainability in the job.

The concept builds on the OODA Loop, a decision-making model widely used in law enforcement and emergency response. While the framework is effective in high-pressure situations, organizers say the nonstop pace of decision-making and action can become a default way of operating — even outside of critical incidents.

“Over time, that operational mindset can turn into a form of autopilot,” the Law Enforcement Coaching Team said in a statement. “It helps people get through the job, but it can also make it difficult to step back and reset.”

That constant pace, combined with cumulative stress, continues to contribute to elevated rates of burnout, divorce and suicide among first responders. Organizers say the retreats are intended to address those challenges proactively, rather than waiting until personnel reach a crisis point.

Two sessions are scheduled for June 2026 at Camp Casey on Whidbey Island, Washington — one focused on executive leadership and another open to frontline personnel.

The leadership session, set for June 14-16, is designed for chiefs, sheriffs and command staff. A second session, June 17-19, is open to sworn and non-sworn public safety professionals.

Each retreat is limited to 25 participants and includes facilitated group sessions, one-on-one coaching, peer discussions and structured downtime. The program also incorporates outdoor activities and a technology-supported wellness component through NuCalm’s public safety division.

According to organizers, the goal is to provide attendees with practical tools they can apply immediately, along with peer connections that extend beyond the event.

The retreats are positioned as both an individual and organizational investment. Law Enforcement Coaching notes that replacing a single officer can cost agencies more than $160,000, making early intervention and wellness support a potential cost-saving measure.

Registration is currently open, with additional interest being collected for future sessions and potential regional expansions. Register here.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
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