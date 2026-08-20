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Ariz. police recruit killed, corrections officer wounded in home invasion

Carlos Ramirez, a Tucson PD recruit who was days away from graduating the academy, was killed; his 23-year-old fiancée, a Pima County corrections officer, was shot

August 20, 2026 04:59 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Tucson police recruit was killed and his fiancée, a Pima County corrections officer, was wounded in a home invasion.

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 6 a.m. Aug. 19 to a shooting at a home on South Enchanted Spring Drive, according to a department media release.

Deputies found two gunshot victims inside the home. Carlos Ramirez, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 23-year-old fiancée was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and was listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s department said.

Ramirez was a Tucson Police Department recruit and a former Pima County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer. His fiancée currently works as a corrections officer for the department.

“This is a pretty sad day for law enforcement today,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Recruit was days from graduation

Ramirez had completed 23 weeks of training with Tucson Police Department Basic Recruit Class 26-1 and was scheduled to graduate from the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 27, KOLD reported.

“His passing is deeply felt by his classmates and the entire TPD family,” the Tucson Police Department said in a statement provided to KOLD.

The department said its efforts were focused on supporting Ramirez’s family, his fiancée, classmates, instructors and academy staff.

“This is a tragic event and a tremendous loss for our community, the city, our department,” Tucson Police Chief Monica Prieto said. “We plead with the public if they have any information to please report it to 911.”

Search continues for two suspects

Detectives are searching for two men who were reportedly wearing black clothing and ski masks, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators believe the suspects may be traveling in a gray Acura MDX from model years 2007 through 2013. The SUV may be missing its fuel door.

Authorities have released few details about what led to the shooting, citing the active investigation.

Neighbors have provided detectives with information and security video as the search continues, KOLD reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call 911. The sheriff’s department identified the investigation as case No. 260819030.

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Investigations Police Recruitment
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.