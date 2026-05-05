Multiple D.C. police leaders face termination amid crime data probe, report says

WASHINGTON — Multiple D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials are facing termination or other forms of discipline — some in connection with alleged crime data manipulation, the Washington Post reported.

Four law enforcement sources told the Washington Post that multiple high-ranking officers received termination or discipline letters.

Some of the discipline is related to an internal affairs investigation into alleged manipulation of crime data to make the city appear to be in a crime decline, according to the Washington Post.

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Multiple officials have been placed on administrative leave, including Assistant Chief LaShay Makal and Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy, D.C. police spokesman Tom Lynch said. Sources alleged to the Washington Post that Makal and Savoy were a part of the crime statistics investigation.

Former Third District Commander Michael Pulliam, who was involved in a crime data investigation, is also facing possible discipline. Pulliam was placed on leave in 2025 after allegations that he had manipulated crime statistics in his district. He has denied wrongdoing, according to NBC Washington.

Both Pulliam and Savoy were told they would be terminated, NBC Washington reports.

Separately, Assistant Chief Andre Wright is under investigation after inappropriate text messages were allegedly discovered on his phone. Wright was already on administrative leave, according to the Washington Post.

The data manipulation investigation caught the attention of federal agencies, and the wave of alleged disciplinary measures prompted a call for the release of all investigative documents from House Oversight Republicans.

“We’re not stopping until the full truth is out,” the Oversight Committee stated.

The DCMPD did not make an official comment on the disciplinary actions, nor did D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.