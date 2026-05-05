REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Multiple D.C. police leaders face termination amid crime data probe, report says

The discipline comes as an internal affairs investigation examines whether high-ranking officials altered D.C. crime statistics to suggest a decline

May 05, 2026 12:18 PM • 
Joanna Putman
640075905_1332574125565022_8787373174986458183_n.jpg

D.C. Metro Police Department

WASHINGTON — Multiple D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials are facing termination or other forms of discipline — some in connection with alleged crime data manipulation, the Washington Post reported.

Four law enforcement sources told the Washington Post that multiple high-ranking officers received termination or discipline letters.

Some of the discipline is related to an internal affairs investigation into alleged manipulation of crime data to make the city appear to be in a crime decline, according to the Washington Post.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

Multiple officials have been placed on administrative leave, including Assistant Chief LaShay Makal and Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy, D.C. police spokesman Tom Lynch said. Sources alleged to the Washington Post that Makal and Savoy were a part of the crime statistics investigation.

Former Third District Commander Michael Pulliam, who was involved in a crime data investigation, is also facing possible discipline. Pulliam was placed on leave in 2025 after allegations that he had manipulated crime statistics in his district. He has denied wrongdoing, according to NBC Washington.

Both Pulliam and Savoy were told they would be terminated, NBC Washington reports.

Separately, Assistant Chief Andre Wright is under investigation after inappropriate text messages were allegedly discovered on his phone. Wright was already on administrative leave, according to the Washington Post.

The data manipulation investigation caught the attention of federal agencies, and the wave of alleged disciplinary measures prompted a call for the release of all investigative documents from House Oversight Republicans.

“We’re not stopping until the full truth is out,” the Oversight Committee stated.

The DCMPD did not make an official comment on the disciplinary actions, nor did D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Trending
LAPD recruitment class
Police Recruitment
Is your state on the list? The 10 best states for police officers in 2026
The ranking compared all 50 states and D.C. across 30 metrics, including pay, training requirements, officer safety and job protections
May 04, 2026 10:50 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
669613685_1413804767451004_3444027482503695324_n.jpg
Police Recruitment
Md. PD weighs impact of 12-hour patrol shifts on officer wellness, staffing
Anne Arundel County PD leaders say the schedule puts more officers on duty at once, but night-shift fatigue remains a concern for the union
May 04, 2026 11:57 AM
Fox Crossing PD Facebook Star Wars post
Entertainment
From patrol cars to puns: Police departments take on ‘Star Wars’ Day
Agencies are marking May the 4th with memes, themed photos and plenty of Star Wars-inspired humor
May 04, 2026 11:03 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Screenshot 2026-05-04 114050.png
Bizarre Beat
Watch: Police captain lowered into croc-infested river to retrieve animal with human remains
A daring recovery operation in South Africa’s Komati River saw a police captain lowered into dangerous waters to retrieve a massive 1,100 lb crocodile linked to a missing businessman
May 04, 2026 11:58 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Company News
Panasonic TB 56 Dock (1 of 4).png
Mounts and Docking Stations
Gamber-Johnson launches new docking stations for the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 56
Engineered with Gamber-Johnson’s proven rugged design philosophy, the new TOUGHBOOK 56 docking stations ensure reliable device performance while maximizing productivity for mobile professionals
April 29, 2026 02:54 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Investigations Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com