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RTCC investigation-ready checklist: Will your analyst-to-detective handoff hold up?

This checklist offers a practical framework for ensuring RTCC requests are clearly defined, research is documented and detectives receive information they can act on

October 01, 2026 02:25 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s Note: This article is part of Police1’s Investigation Week, which examines how real time crime centers, crime analysis centers and connected law enforcement partners help investigators reconstruct events, develop leads and identify connections among crimes that cross jurisdictional lines. Thanks to our Investigation Week sponsor, Flock.

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A real time crime center (RTCC) can produce fast, valuable information, but speed alone does not make it useful. What matters is whether the detective who receives it can verify it, preserve it and act on it.

“Is your RTCC investigation-ready? An analyst-to-detective handoff checklist” is designed as a practical tool for strengthening the handoff between analysts and investigators. It follows a request from start to finish in four stages:

  • Define the request
  • Develop the information
  • Prepare the handoff
  • Confirm and close

The checklist gives RTCC teams a simple way to check their work at each stage and make sure nothing important gets lost between the analyst and the detective. It also includes a set of questions every detective should be able to answer before a request is closed.

Thanks to the National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA) for its expert review and contributions to this resource.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
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