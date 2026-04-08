Suspect attacks, repeatedly stabs Calif. sheriff’s office K-9 after slow pursuit

By Robin Miller

The Reporter, Vacaville, Calif.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A high-risk pursuit along Interstate 80 from Dixon to Fairfield early Tuesday escalated into a violent confrontation that left a Solano County Sheriff’s K-9 seriously wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies spotted a vehicle moving at an unusually slow speed on the freeway in Dixon, which they said was creating a dangerous situation for surrounding drivers during the morning commute. When a K-9 sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield, triggering a pursuit that stretched along the busy corridor.

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The chase continued until officers, working alongside the California Highway Patrol, brought it to a controlled end. A spike strip was deployed, disabling the vehicle near Interstate 80 and Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. Even after the vehicle came to a stop, though, officials said the situation remained tense and unpredictable.

The Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that the driver refused repeated commands to surrender, forcing deputies to make a critical decision to bring the encounter to a close. “After multiple attempts to gain compliance,” K-9 Ty was deployed to assist with the arrest, the Sheriff’s release states.

What followed was a sudden and violent struggle. During the apprehension, the Sheriff’s Department said the suspect attacked Ty, stabbing the dog multiple times in the neck and leg turning an already dangerous situation into a life-threatening emergency for the K-9.

Ty’s handler immediately intervened, pulling the injured dog out of harm’s way. The wounded K-9 was rushed to the Solano-Napa Pet Emergency Clinic, where veterinary staff worked to stabilize him before he was transferred to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital for emergency surgery.

Despite the severity of his injuries, authorities said Ty survived the attack and is now recovering at home. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect, was taken into custody at the scene following the confrontation. After being medically cleared at a local hospital, he was booked into the Solano County Jail. Officials have not yet released further details about the suspect or potential charges.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Vacaville Police Department and the Fairfield Police Department, highlighting the scale and urgency of the situation as it unfolded across city lines.

The Sheriff’s Department expressed gratitude for those who aided not only with the arrest but with the rescue work on Ty.

“We are incredibly grateful to the teams at Solano-Napa Pet Emergency Clinic and UC Davis Veterinary Hospital for their lifesaving care,” the press release noted. “We also extend our sincere thanks to the California Highway Patrol, Vacaville Police Department, and Fairfield Police Department for their assistance. K-9 Ty’s bravery and dedication are a powerful reminder of the risks our K-9 partners face in the line of duty.”

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