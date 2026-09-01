Fla. bans ALPRs installed by local law enforcement from all state roads

By Ryan Gillespie and Martin E. Comas

Orlando Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is revoking permits for Flock cameras and similar license-plate readers on state roads, dealing a blow to local law enforcement agencies that say they’re a critical crime-fighting tool.

In a memorandum Monday, Florida Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Will Watts gave agencies 30 days to remove the cameras from state roads, or FDOT will remove them itself.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

The agency also no longer intends to issue permits for the cameras.

“The recent exponential increase in deployments along our roadways, coupled with concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns and surveillance schemes merit immediate action to preserve Floridians’ sovereignty and quality of life,” the memo states.

The controversial cameras — most commonly manufactured by Flock, but numerous other companies make similar devices — photograph every vehicle that passes by, recording details like license plate numbers, make, model, color and markings like dents and scratches on cars.

Thousands of cameras have been posted on streets across the state — and tens of thousands more nationally — and law enforcement agencies say the cameras are critical tools to solving crimes quickly.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said recently that his agency has 160 cameras at a cost of $158,000 annually.

“If somehow this were to go away, it’s a big win for the criminals,” Mina said. “It’d be a huge detriment to law enforcement if we lose it.”

But last week, DeSantis said the use of such cameras is “out of control.”

“I’m all about having law enforcement have tools to be able to hold criminals accountable,” the governor said. “But I don’t want to have this become a surveillance state.”

DeSantis’ remarks came as furor against the cameras has grown nationwide, including in cities like Oviedo and Altamonte Springs.

Oviedo City Council members late Monday ordered city staff to immediately remove all eight Flock cameras that were positioned along public roads at the edge’s of Oviedo’s boundaries after about two dozen residents spoke out against the technology.

Council members also agreed to stop funding the program.

“I know some residents are going to be upset to not have them anymore, because they do offer some benefits,” Mayor Megan Sladek.

But she and other Council members said they did not feel comfortable with how or what data captured by the cameras in Oviedo is shared with other law enforcement agencies across the state.

Resident Tara Hill called the Flock cameras as “automated mass surveillance.”

“It’s treating all free citizens as potential suspects,” she said.

Soon after DeSantis’ transportation department issued its order, sheriffs in Volusia County and Jacksonville said they would take down all of their cameras in the wake of the state memo. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the governor’s comments and FDOT memo show that “LPRs are no longer workable in Florida.”

“Recently, they have come under intense criticism. Some of that criticism is based on legitimate concerns about privacy, technology, and data sharing,” Chitwood said in a statement on Facebook announcing their removal. “In my opinion, a lot of the criticism has been based on half-truths, outright lies, and bad actors who have destroyed a valuable tool for the rest of us.”

Chitwood also said he hoped Florida lawmakers would create rules that allow them to be used in the future.

“The LPR has been an incredible tool for public safety. But until we have clarity, guidance and a legal framework from the Florida Legislature regarding this technology, it’s no longer a tool we can use,” the statement reads.

“Make no mistake, there will be an impact on crime and public safety,” Chitwood continued. “I’m sure there are criminals who will be celebrating this post along with the critics. I still hold out hope that our lawmakers can reach a consensus on LPR guardrails, regulations and accountability measures that protect individual rights while preserving a resource that solves crime and saves lives.”

The FDOT order applies to only state roads — but those are also some of the busiest roads in Central Florida, including Semoran Boulevard, Colonial Drive, Orange Blossom Trail, Conway Road and Alafaya Trail in Orange County. Cameras are posted on parts of all of those streets, according to the open-source map DeFlock.

But despite his recent opposition, DeSantis has also approved money for local agencies to purchase hundreds of Flock and similar cameras in his role on the State Board of Immigration Enforcement. The board doles out grant funds to police agencies for expenses related to immigration enforcement.

DeSantis’ office didn’t immediately respond Monday on whether it intends to take action against those devices as well.

©2026 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.