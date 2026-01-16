Texas police review AI use after edited mugshot draws scrutiny

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A Texas police department is reviewing how it uses artificial intelligence after digitally enhancing a suspect’s mugshot that was later shared publicly, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.

The League City Police Department recently arrested a woman accused of organized retail theft. After discovering the original booking photo was blurry, officers used a design platform with AI features to clarify the image before distributing it in a press release and on social media.

Police said the update was made solely to address a quality issue with the original photo and was not intended to alter the suspect’s appearance. Sgt. Jason Gray told ABC13 Eyewitness News the mugshot had not been checked before being entered into the system, prompting an officer to update the image so it was clearer for public release.

League City police said they do not yet have formal policies governing AI use but plan to review their practices and consider guidelines. The department also said it will reinforce booking procedures to ensure clear mugshots are taken initially, reducing the need for digital enhancement.

What guidance does your agency give on using AI tools?