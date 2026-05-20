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2 D.C. officers who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 sue to block $1.8B DOJ fund tied to Trump settlement

The officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 argue the newly created fund is unauthorized and poses safety risks to law enforcement

May 20, 2026 12:00 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Trump Settlement Capitol Riot

FILE - Rioters storm the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

John Minchillo/AP Photo/John Minchillo

WASHINGTON — Two D.C. Metropolitan Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration from creating a $1.776 billion fund they allege could be used to compensate people charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

The lawsuit was filed May 20 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges. The lawsuit names President Donald Trump, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as defendants in their official capacities.

The lawsuit challenges the Department of Justice’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which DOJ announced as part of a settlement in Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service. According to DOJ, the fund is intended to provide a process for people who claim they experienced “weaponization and lawfare” to seek formal apologies or monetary relief.

Dunn and Hodges allege the fund was created without congressional authorization and exceeds the administration’s statutory authority. Their complaint asks the court to set aside the creation of the fund, block the transfer of money from the Judgment Fund and prevent payments to claimants.

The complaint states that the officers believe the fund could be used to pay Jan. 6 defendants, including people convicted of assaulting officers. The lawsuit states the officers have faced harassment and death threats since Jan. 6 and alleges that compensating some defendants could “encourage” further intimidation or violence against law enforcement officers connected to the case.

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DOJ has said the fund will receive $1.776 billion from the Judgment Fund and will be overseen by five members appointed by the attorney general. DOJ said remaining money will revert to the federal government when the fund ends.

Dunn served with the U.S. Capitol Police from 2008 until 2023. Hodges has served with MPD since 2014. Both were among the officers who responded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as attorneys’ fees and costs.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.