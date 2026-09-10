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Former N.C. officer sentenced to 8-10 years in prison for 2025 fatal OIS

Newton Police Lt. Carlos Uribe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Camden Childers after a vehicle pursuit

September 10, 2026 12:27 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Catawba County District Attorney’s Office

NEWTON, N.C. — A former Newton Police officer received a sentence of 8-10 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist following a pursuit, FOX 8 reported.

Lt. Carlos Alverto Uribe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after initially being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Camden Childers.

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The June 26, 2025 incident unfolded when Childers fled from Uribe on his motorcycle, FOX 8 reported. He then drove into a cul-de-sac.

Video from the incident shows Uribe’s cruiser striking Childers, knocking him to the ground, investigators stated. Uribe then got out of his cruiser and kicked Childers in the stomach before shooting him.

Uribe can be heard in the video saying, “You don’t go for somebody’s gun...”

The video shows no evidence of Childers possessing a gun or attempting to reach for one, the District Attorney’s Office alleged.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com