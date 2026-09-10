Former N.C. officer sentenced to 8-10 years in prison for 2025 fatal OIS

NEWTON, N.C. — A former Newton Police officer received a sentence of 8-10 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist following a pursuit, FOX 8 reported.

Lt. Carlos Alverto Uribe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after initially being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Camden Childers.

| WEBINAR: Building real-time intel workflows that work

The June 26, 2025 incident unfolded when Childers fled from Uribe on his motorcycle, FOX 8 reported. He then drove into a cul-de-sac.

Video from the incident shows Uribe’s cruiser striking Childers, knocking him to the ground, investigators stated. Uribe then got out of his cruiser and kicked Childers in the stomach before shooting him.

Uribe can be heard in the video saying, “You don’t go for somebody’s gun...”

The video shows no evidence of Childers possessing a gun or attempting to reach for one, the District Attorney’s Office alleged.