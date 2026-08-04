Lawsuit filed by police officer son of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dismissed

By Megan Plotka

al.com

PRICEVILLE, Ala. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Garry Chapman, the son of reality TV star Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Chapman is a Priceville police officer who led a chase that ended in a crash that killed 17-year-old Tristan Hollis on Sept. 6, 2025.

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Chapman chased a suspected drunk driver into downtown Hartselle, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

The suspect’s vehicle slammed into a vehicle carrying Tristan and three of his friends. The three teens survived but suffered serious injuries.

The DUI suspect, Archie Hale, was charged with reckless murder.

Chapman was fired after the incident, but he was soon reinstated and filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.

He claimed that he was targeted by department leadership.

Court documents show U.S. District Court Judge Harold D. Mooty III dismissed the lawsuit on July 30. He ruled that it was too vague.

It failed to connect the facts of the case to specific legal claims nor did it always identify which defendants were responsible for which actions, the judge wrote.

Chapman sued the City of Priceville, Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, former Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, Priceville City Attorney William Sanderson, and current Priceville Police Chief Jason Wigginton.

In the lawsuit, Chapman claims that he was targeted after he chose not to engage in or conceal misconduct within the police department.

He said the retaliation started after he filed a complaint about a fellow officer.

“Rather than addressing the reported misconduct, departmental leadership immediately shifted the scrutiny onto Plaintiff, questioning why he was concerned with the actions of other officers and dredging up previously undisclosed, minor issues to begin ‘papering’ his personnel file,” reads the lawsuit.

Chapman was fired on September 22 but was rehired ten days later after the city council approved his appeal and reinstated him. He is still working for the Priceville Police Department.

Chapman’s legal team can address Judge Mooty’s criticisms of the complaint and amend the lawsuit. He must file it by Aug. 14 .

His legal team is also juggling another lawsuit, where Chapman is being sued for his alleged role in John Scott Jr.’s death at the hands of police.

Court documents claim he “battered” Scott, which led to his death.

Attorneys representing all parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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