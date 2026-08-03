N.M. county agrees to $2M settlement in helicopter crash that killed 4 first responders

By Nakayla McClelland

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $2 million to settle two lawsuits filed in state district court by the families of three men who died in a 2022 helicopter crash in northern New Mexico.

The settlement, reached on June 19, according to court records, came nearly four years after the crash that killed Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Larry Koren, deputy Michael Levison, Lt. Fred Beers and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Capt. Matthew King.

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The county agreed to pay a lump sum to settle both cases, and the money will be split equally among the plaintiffs.

“I want to go on with my life, so I’m OK with it, but to be honest with you, I wish it was $200 million because maybe they would have changed some of their policies,” said Daniel Levison, father of Michael Levison. “Maybe it would open their eyes to safety issues.”

The lawsuits — one filed by the Levison family and the other by the Beers and King families — alleged that the July 16, 2022, helicopter crash was “entirely preventable” and was the result of poor maintenance.

Additionally, one of the suits states that the county and sheriff’s office knew the Vietnam -era “death trap” Bell UH-1H had numerous engine fatigue cracks before the crash.

“For two years, the Levison family has fought to hold the County accountable for the preventable tragedy that took Michael’s life,” said Elizabeth Harrison, one of the attorneys for the Levison family. “Nothing can ever ease the pain of his loss, but this settlement marks a step toward making the future safer for deputies like him.”

The Beers and King families could not be reached for comment.

Brian Egolf, attorney for the families, said the crash was a serious and tragic accident.

“They perished in a horrible crash,” he said.

In a statement posted on Facebook on the anniversary of the crash, BCSO said July 16 was a date that forever changed the sheriff’s office.

“Today, we remember not only how they died but also how they lived,” BCSO wrote. “Their service, their laughter, their leadership, their friendships, and the impact they left behind still carry through the people who knew them and the agencies they helped shape.”

The crash

The four men were returning home from providing bucket drops on the 75-acre East Mesa Fire when the helicopter crashed 25 miles south of Las Vegas. The helicopter’s engine suddenly lost power roughly 500 to 600 feet in the air and plummeted to the ground.

A report from the National Transportation Safety Board stated that an engine failure ultimately cost the four men their lives. It was later learned that the main generator had been removed.

The low altitude, along with flying into a setting sun, “may have contributed to the unsuccessful autorotation following the total loss of engine power,” according to the report.

Where does the unit stand today?

BCSO’s Metro Air Support Unit — which provided aid in search and rescue operations, helped fight fires and assisted BCSO in arrests — has since gone through drastic changes.

The program initially halted because Koren was the agency’s sole helicopter pilot. BCSO later purchased a new helicopter and relaunched the program in December 2023.

In December 2025, Sheriff John Allen removed Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue from the unit due to a policy that allowed firefighters to smoke marijuana while off-duty.

Allen cited the crash as his main reason to oust the firefighters, stating BCSO “owed it to the families we lost … to rebuild MASU the right way,” according to previous Journal reporting.

The lawsuits filed after the crash made no mention of marijuana usage or impaired flying. Levison’s father said he believed the decision was made due to ongoing issues within the program and not due to the marijuana policy.

“There is so much that they knew on that program that is being swept under the table,” Daniel Levison said. “They had to have a way out to save face, so they blame it on the fire department.”

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