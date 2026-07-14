NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

New Ohio police drone law stipulates warrant requirements, exceptions

House Bill 251 requires police to obtain a warrant for a drone search when a warrant would otherwise be required for an in-person search, with several exceptions

July 14, 2026 10:57 AM
Ohio State Capitol building

Ohio.gov

By Mary Frances McGowan
cleveland.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law establishing new rules for law enforcement agencies’ use of drones, including when police must obtain a search warrant and when they may conduct surveillance without one.

Current law requires warrants in some situations involving manned aircraft but does not specifically address unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

House Bill 251 requires police to obtain a search warrant before using a drone to enter or observe the interior of a home, business or other location when a warrant would otherwise be required for an in-person search.

The bill includes several exceptions. Police may use drones without a warrant to respond to emergencies, patrol within 50 miles of a national border, respond to environmental or weather-related disasters, investigate traffic crashes, document crime scenes and conduct threat assessments before large public events.

Another exception drew opposition from critics who argued the language could allow broad surveillance. The provision allows police to use drones without a warrant when they “operate in navigable airspace, in a physically nonintrusive manner, in order to observe what is otherwise visible to the naked eye.”

“In many ways, it is a blank check for law enforcement and government to continue warrantless surveillance limited only by their financial resources,” Gary Daniels, legislative director for the ACLU of Ohio, testified.

The law also allows police to collect information from a public area if there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity there.

The legislation prohibits law enforcement agencies from using drones armed with lethal weapons and makes drone surveillance and flight data public records unless they qualify for an exemption under Ohio’s public records law.

The measure also restricts public entities from purchasing or acquiring drone systems manufactured or assembled by a foreign adversary. Critics raised concerns because many law enforcement agencies and other public entities use drones and related equipment made in China.

Those restrictions will not take effect immediately. The law gives public entities four years to comply before the provisions take effect.

The measure passed the House and Senate on June 10 with bipartisan support before being signed into law by DeWine last week. It takes effect 90 days from DeWine’s signing.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-06-22 112544.png
LAPD
Officer safety or unnecessary force? Police1 readers discuss LAPD fatal dog shooting
Body camera video fueled discussion about use-of-force decisions, policy, training and the responsibility of pet owners during police encounters
July 13, 2026 12:55 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Digital Cage Infrared Photo Essay
LAPD
LAPD allows Flock contract to expire amid talks over terms, privacy protections
Dean Gialamas, LAPD’s chief information officer, told several news outlets that the LAPD is seeking more protections around the information collected by Flock Safety
July 13, 2026 05:10 PM
Taylor Swift Wedding
NYPD
Taylor Swift reportedly paid $160,000 for NYPD cops at Madison Square Garden wedding weekend
The Grammy winner “has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said
July 13, 2026 10:43 AM
rec (1).jpg
Police Recruitment
‘Talk about command presence': Texas PD’s new 7-foot-3 officer earns congratulations — and patrol car suggestions
Nearly 600 commenters celebrated Kemah Officer Jordan Wilmore’s persistence while wondering how he will fit inside a patrol vehicle
July 13, 2026 11:14 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit cleveland.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
PR
Dispatch Equipment
CentralSquare Launches CentralSquare One, a Unified Intelligence Platform for Public Safety
Cloud-based platform built into CentralSquare’s best-in-class Public Safety suites connects dispatch, records, AI-powered intelligence, and investigations into a single experience
July 07, 2026 04:05 PM

Drones Legal