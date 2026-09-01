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Pa. officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in fatal OIS

The Upper Pottsgrove Police corporal was responding to the scene after college student Glenwood Earl Pysher IV approached the wrong house and startled residents

September 01, 2026 05:14 PM
Wrong House Shooting

This image from body camera video released by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office shows Glenwood Earl Pysher IV seconds before he was shot on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, in Norristown, Pa. (Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office via AP

By Tassanee Vejpongsa and Kate Brumback
Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old college student, who had ended up at the wrong house late at night and was waiting for friends to pick him up, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Upper Pottsgrove Police Cpl. Sean Farrell, 58, is charged in the Aug. 23 death of Glenwood Earl Pysher IV. The prosecutor said the officer had less-than-lethal options and did not need to resort to shooting Pysher during the encounter.

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The Montgomery County Detective Bureau investigated the shooting and reviewed footage from Farrell’s body-worn camera, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

“The investigation found that Cpl. Farrell had less-than-lethal options on his utility belt that he did not employ, including a taser. At the time of the shooting, the officer was a safe distance from Pysher behind a car, and the victim had his hands in the air and did not possess any type of weapon. Mr. Pysher was not a threat. This is not a legal use of deadly force, leading to the charge of Voluntary Manslaughter,” Steele said in a news release.

An attorney for Pysher’s family issued a statement thanking the prosecutor.

“The family is grateful for the work of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and they are looking forward to justice in this horribly tragic, preventable and reckless conduct that took the life of their son,” said attorney Ken Fulginiti.

Farrell turned himself in to the Montgomery County Detectives on Tuesday. Magisterial District Judge Kathleen Rebar set bail at $75,000, and Farrell must turn in all weapons to the state police as a condition of his release, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 10.

Farrell was the first officer on the scene after a resident called 911 to report someone trying to break into the back door of a home. Farrell’s body-worn camera showed the officer walking down the driveway with his gun drawn, using its light to illuminate the way, the release says.

Standing behind a car in the driveway, Farrell saw Pysher on the home’s patio, near the back door. Farrell yelled, “Police, let me see your hands.” Then he yelled, “Hands up, hands up now, drop to the ground.”

Pysher is seen on video raising his hands as he began walking toward the officer and continuing to walk in that direction as the officer yelled, “Drop to the ground,” the release said. Farrell again yelled, “Drop to the ground,” then yelled, “Stop or I’ll...” But before he finished the sentence, Farrell fired two shots, hitting Pysher twice in the chest, the district attorney’s office said.

Pysher was 17 to 20 feet (5 to 6 meters) from the officer when he was shot, the release says.

The investigation found that Pysher had been out at several bars earlier in the evening to celebrate a friend’s 21st birthday. A designated driver drove the group to the home of the person whose birthday it was around 11 p.m., and Pysher left about half an hour later to walk half a mile to another friend’s house to keep drinking but ended up at the wrong house, the release says.

Pysher’s father has said he believes, based on what his son’s friends have told him, that his son tried to enter what he thought was his friend’s house.

“He tried to open the doorknob and obviously startled the homeowner,” Glen Pysher told The Associated Press last week. “From what we understand, he announced, ‘Hey! Open the door!’ because he thought he was at his friend’s house.”

His son then sat down on the back porch and contacted his friends, who realized he was in the wrong place and set out to find him, the father said.

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Brumback reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia contributed.

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