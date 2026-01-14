REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Mass Casualty Incidents

Off-duty deputy who joined BORTAC team to breach classrooms during Uvalde shooting testifies in trial

Deputy Joe Vasquez took the stand in the trial of former school police officer Adrian Gonzales, who is facing nearly 30 criminal charges over the delayed response to the shooting

January 14, 2026 12:46 PM • 
Joanna Putman

UVALDE, Texas — A Zavala County deputy whose daughter attended Robb Elementary School testified about joining law enforcement inside the building during the 2022 mass shooting, ABC reported.

Deputy Joe Vasquez took the stand on Jan. 13 in the trial of former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales, who is facing nearly 30 criminal charges over delays in law enforcement responses to the shooting.

Vasquez said he was off duty when he learned of the shooting. His daughter was a second-grader at the school.

“So, the active shooter you knew was in Uvalde?” a prosecutor asked Vasquez.

“Yes, sir,” Vasquez replied.

“And is that your jurisdiction?”

“No.”

“Is it your county?”

“No.”

“And yet you went?”

“Yes.”

Vasquez testified that he rushed to the scene, putting on a bulletproof vest over gym clothes and grabbing a rifle.

He described walking past multiple law enforcement officers and asking where the shooter was. The officers appeared confused and pointed in the general direction of a main school building. Vasquez followed their directions to reach his entry point. One pair of officers warned him that the shooter was firing out of school windows.

“So, when you found out that he was shooting, did that stop you from going forward?” the prosecutor asked.

“No, I just ran quicker,” Vasquez said.

Without a helmet or body camera, he entered the school building and joined a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team.

“Nobody stopped me,” he said.

He described entering the classroom where the shooter was located, telling jurors it was dark and difficult to see.

“I realized I didn’t have a flashlight. I can’t even see,” he said. “So I look to my right, and there’s a pile of the bodies.”

Vasquez said he expected immediate gunfire when the team entered but did not hear shots until a door creaked open. He fired several rounds during the exchange and later saw the shooter, who was dressed in all black, lying on the ground after being shot.

He recalled seeing a child in the classroom who appeared older than his daughter, leading him to believe she may not have been in the room.

“Once they flooded the classroom, I left to look for my daughter. I didn’t want to look in there [and] see her in there,” he said.

He eventually located her at a reunification center, according to the report.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Nico LaHood questioned Vasquez about Uvalde school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, noting that initial officers entered the school and faced gunfire before retreating.

“You later found out that those five, those initial five officers, they didn’t even think of their own safety. They went in and they subjected themselves not only to this shooter, but to crossfire?” LaHood asked.

“Correct,” Vasquez responded.

Prosecutors, on redirect, focused on law enforcement duty in active shooter situations. When asked what officers are trained to do upon hearing gunfire.

Vasquez replied, “If there’s active killing going on, of course, you’re supposed to stop it.”

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Legal Mass Casualty Incidents Police Heroes
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com