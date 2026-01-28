REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

N.J. law protects police officers from retaliation after PTSD leave

The new statute bars employers from disciplining police officers and other paid first responders who seek treatment and requires reinstatement once they are cleared to return to duty

January 28, 2026 05:24 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
New Jersey capital

FILE - The Capital dome is seen at the New Jersey Statehouse, June 30, 2016, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey Republicans are seizing on recent state attorney general lawsuits against school districts aimed at stopping them from outing transgender students’ to their parents and stoking skepticism toward offshore wind turbines as issues in this year’s election. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Mel Evans/AP

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey law enforcement officers — along with other paid first responders — will now have explicit job protections when seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder under a new law.

Outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy on Jan. 14 signed S2373/A2145, known as the New Jersey First Responders Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Protection Act, which bars employers from retaliating against paid first responders who request or take leave related to a qualifying PTSD diagnosis.

“Our first responders put themselves on the line daily to keep our residents safe,” Murphy said in a statement. “This bill recognizes the real and lasting impact that traumatic experiences can have and ensures that first responders are treated with dignity, compassion and fairness when they need it most.”

Who is covered

According to the governor’s office, the law applies to a broad range of paid first responders, including:

  • Firefighters
  • Law enforcement officers
  • EMTs and paramedics
  • Members of duly incorporated first aid, emergency or rescue squad associations
  • 911 dispatchers

The law is intended to address the cumulative psychological toll associated with repeated exposure to traumatic incidents, including violent crimes, serious injuries and medical emergencies.

What the law does

Under the new statute, employers are prohibited from discharging, harassing, retaliating against or otherwise discriminating against a paid first responder based on their use of PTSD-related leave.

The law also requires employers to reinstate an employee to their prior position and duties once a mental health professional certifies that the individual is fit to return to work.

To qualify for the protections, a PTSD diagnosis must either be documented in an order issued by a judge in the Division of Workers’ Compensation or diagnosed by a mental health professional who determines the condition resulted from a traumatic event or vicarious trauma experienced in the course of regular or assigned duties.

Enforcement and penalties

The law allows current or former employees to file a civil action in the Division of Workers’ Compensation if they believe an employer violated the statute.

Judges may order remedies that include:

  • Civil fines of $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for subsequent offenses
  • Injunctions to stop continued violations
  • Reinstatement to the same or an equivalent position
  • Restoration of lost wages, benefits and seniority rights
  • Payment of reasonable attorney’s fees and costs

A legislative fiscal estimate found that the law could result in an indeterminate increase in state and local government expenditures, as the number of potential claims and penalties is unknown.

Fire service reaction

Fire service leaders praised the law as a step toward reducing stigma and protecting firefighters who seek help after repeated exposure to traumatic calls.

“As firefighters, we answer the call no matter the emergency, and too often that means facing traumatic scenes that most people will never experience,” said Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters. “This bill recognizes that reality by making it illegal for employers to fire, discipline, or harass first responders for seeking treatment so they can recover and return to work.”

Matthew Caliente, president of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey, said the law provides clear job protections for members dealing with service-connected PTSD.

“This law is about fairness and job protection — ensuring that first responders who suffer from service-connected PTSD are not punished for doing the job they were sworn to do,” Caliente said. “It provides clear protections so our members can seek help, remain employed, and support their families without fear of retaliation or career-ending consequences.”

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Product News

Legal Medical Officer Safety
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With nearly a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.