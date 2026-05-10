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363 fallen officers added to National Law Enforcement Memorial in D.C.

The names include 109 officers who died in the line of duty in 2025 and 254 officers whose sacrifices were confirmed from previous years

May 10, 2026 07:53 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund

WASHINGTON — The names of 363 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in April, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announced.

The newly inscribed names will be formally dedicated during the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The annual ceremony, held during National Police Week, brings together surviving family members, officers, friends and supporters from across the country to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year’s “Roll Call of Heroes” includes 109 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2025. An additional 254 officers who died in previous years will also be added after NLEOMF research staff confirmed the circumstances of their deaths and their law enforcement service records.

“As we come together to honor the officers we’ve lost, we reflect not only on their sacrifice, but on the commitment that called them to serve,” said William Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Their bravery and dedication leave a lasting mark on our nation and on all who follow in their footsteps. This is a moment to remember their stories, support their loved ones, and carry their legacy forward with enduring respect.”

With this year’s additions, 24,775 officers’ names will be engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, campus and military police agencies.

Each May 13, an estimated 30,000 people attend the Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C., to remember officers who died in the line of duty and support their surviving loved ones.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
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