‘With her to her last breath': 23 fallen K-9s honored during National Police Week 2026

WASHINGTON — One by one, handlers stepped forward with red roses in hand.

Each rose carried the weight of a name, an agency and an end-of-watch date — 23 reminders of K-9s whose service, loyalty and sacrifice were not forgotten.

NEXT: Miami-Dade Police Department K-9 officer voices her own poem for Police Week

The May 11 ceremony during National Police Week at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial recognized law enforcement K-9s who died in the line of duty in 2025 while serving agencies across the country, including K-9s Kaya, Macho, Roxi, Preacher, Azi, Blitz, Chico, Knox, Kai, Scout, Rebel, Raven, Sam, Georgia, Oya, Karma, Archer, Cooper, Diesel, Jericho, Sissy, Kyro and Spike.

“We sent them into danger, they went without hesitation, and gave everything they had to make sure that we’d come home,” the opening speaker said. “They leave a silence that is deeply felt, and a place in our hearts that can never truly be filled.”

During the ceremony, Deputy Jared Hahn of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office shared the story of his partner, K-9 Roxi, who died after a severe vehicle crash during an operation.

Hahn said he was paired with Roxi, who was an 8-year-old yellow Lab, in 2017 and described her as both a police K-9 and a member of his family. He said Roxi was constantly referred to as “a Malinois trapped in a Labrador’s body,” and she taught him the meaning of the phrase handlers often hear early in their careers: “Trust your dog.”

“She gave it all every single day for almost eight years,” Hahn said.

On the day they crashed, Hahn said that after regaining consciousness, his first thought was getting to his K-9 partners, Roxi and Cyber. Roxi was taken to a 24-hour veterinary hospital, where her injuries were determined to be too severe.

“I’m still grateful that we were there with her to her last breath. Roxi showed me what a true bond was all about between a K-9 and her handler. She was my teammate and my best friend,” Hahn said. “I’ll never be able to express how thankful I am for the years she and I had together at work and with our family at home.”

The memorial also featured remarks from U.S. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, who said police K-9s represent “loyalty, discipline, courage and absolute devotion to their duty.”

During the roll call, each K-9’s name, agency and end-of-watch date were read aloud as a red rose was placed at the memorial — a symbol of love, sacrifice and remembrance.

The National Police Dog Foundation said the ceremony honored 23 fallen K-9 heroes “who gave everything in service to their communities.”

“Thank you for your service,” the foundation stated. “We will take the watch from here.”