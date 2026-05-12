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National Police Week

Police Week 2026: $22M raised for first responders, families on GoFundMe since 2010

Donors can use GoFundMe’s first responder hub to donate to help law enforcement families coping with loss, injury and long recoveries

May 12, 2026 05:42 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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GoFundMe

WASHINGTON — During National Police Week, communities across the country are honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while also supporting families coping with loss, injury and long recoveries.

To help support law enforcement officers and their families in a time of need, GoFundMe launched a centralized hub for first responders in 2023.

According to GoFundMe, more than $22 million has been raised since 2010 for fallen and injured officers and their families. The fundraising efforts reflect ongoing public support for law enforcement families facing medical expenses, funeral costs and other hardships.

Nonprofit organizations are also expanding assistance beyond emergency situations. Groups such as Operation Gratitude and the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation provide mental health services, wellness programs, and financial support for first responders and their loved ones.

Active fundraisers from the past year include:

To explore more verified fundraisers for police officers, firefighters and EMTs in your community, click here.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com