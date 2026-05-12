Police Week 2026: $22M raised for first responders, families on GoFundMe since 2010
Donors can use GoFundMe’s first responder hub to donate to help law enforcement families coping with loss, injury and long recoveries
WASHINGTON — During National Police Week, communities across the country are honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while also supporting families coping with loss, injury and long recoveries.
To help support law enforcement officers and their families in a time of need, GoFundMe launched a centralized hub for first responders in 2023.
According to GoFundMe, more than $22 million has been raised since 2010 for fallen and injured officers and their families. The fundraising efforts reflect ongoing public support for law enforcement families facing medical expenses, funeral costs and other hardships.
Nonprofit organizations are also expanding assistance beyond emergency situations. Groups such as Operation Gratitude and the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation provide mental health services, wellness programs, and financial support for first responders and their loved ones.
Active fundraisers from the past year include:
- Love and support for John Bartholomew’s family — Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 2026.
- Help Officer Botello and His Family Heal After Shooting — On March 27, 2026, South Houston Police Department Officer Aaron Botello was shot in the head while conducting a traffic stop.
- Support Landon Faulkner’s Family — Hamilton County Deputy Landon Faulkner died after a traffic crash that occurred in the line of duty.
- Support for Trooper Steven Perry’s Family — North Carolina Master Trooper Steven J. Perry, 30, was struck head-on by an impaired driver while driving on the Durham Freeway.
To explore more verified fundraisers for police officers, firefighters and EMTs in your community, click here.