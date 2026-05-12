Trump praises police, highlights crime and immigration enforcement during Police Week

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump marked Police Week at the White House by praising law enforcement officers, honoring fallen officers and highlighting his administration’s public safety priorities.

Speaking during a Rose Garden event on May 11, Trump said Police Week is a time to recognize “the heroes who keep America safe” and remember officers who died in the line of duty.

“This week especially, our thoughts turn to the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty,” Trump said. “To all of the incredible police officers, sheriffs, deputies, law enforcement officers — all law enforcement — we want to thank you.”

Trump issued a proclamation designating May 15, 2026, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10-16 as Police Week. The observance dates back to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

In the proclamation, Trump said the nation “stands resolutely beside the families” of officers killed in the line of duty and recognized officers injured while serving their communities.

During the event, Trump recognized leaders from several federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, Secret Service, U.S. Park Police and Department of Homeland Security. He also recognized leaders from the Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs’ Association, National Border Patrol Council and Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Trump said his administration has focused on reducing crime in Washington, D.C., crediting the National Guard, federal law enforcement and local partners for public safety efforts in the city.

“We took Washington, D.C., which was a very, very dangerous place ... into one of the safest cities anywhere in our country,” Trump said.

Trump also said his administration has made “nearly 200,000 criminal arrests nationwide” and removed “nearly 615,000 illegal alien criminals” from the country.

The president also referenced an executive order he said directed the attorney general to pursue the death penalty for anyone convicted of killing a police officer.

“From day one, my administration has made public safety and the support of our law enforcement our absolute highest priority,” Trump said.

The event also included recognition of NYPD Assistant Chief Aaron Edwards, whom Trump praised for helping apprehend a suspect during a violent protest outside Gracie Mansion. Trump said Edwards was inspired to join the NYPD after seeing officers respond to the Sept. 11 attacks.

“This Police Week, we pray for the families of our fallen officers,” Trump said. “And we thank the heroes who wear the badge and risk their lives every day on behalf of our nation.”

Trump closed by telling officers in attendance that they are “restoring the foundation of law and order” in the country.

“You don’t know how much respect people respect you. They love you,” Trump said. “I know it. And they tell me about it all the time.”