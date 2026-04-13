NYPD cop shoots man who slashed 3 elderly people at subway station

By Jillian Delaney

Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who slashed three people with a machete is dead after being shot by the police Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The confrontation occurred around 9:30 a.m. on a Grand Central Station subway platform.

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According to police, Anthony Griffin, 44, stabbed an 84-year-old man on the platform of the 7 train, which connects Queens to Manhattan.

Griffin then left the 7 train platform, arriving at the platform for the 4, 5, and 6 trains. At that platform, he slashed a 65-year-old and a 70-year-old, according to the NYPD.

“Two NYPD detectives working an overtime transit detail encountered one of the victims walking up the steps as they responded. The detectives later encountered Griffin, who had a knife,” ABC7 reported.

Griffin was calling himself “Lucifer” and behaving irregularly during the encounter with police, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

During that encounter, the two detectives repeatedly told Griffin to put down the machete. Griffin then moved towards the officers “with the blade extended,” ABC7 said.

Tisch detailed that one officer shot Griffin twice. After shots were fired, the officers began CPR but Griffin ultimately died at Bellevue Hospital.

The victims are all alive and are being treated at local hospitals as of 11:57 a.m. Sunday morning , ABC7 reported.

The 65-year-old man’s injuries are severe: With an open skull fracture, he and his brain are “at high risk of injury or infection,” ABC7 said.

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