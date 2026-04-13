REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
NYPD

NYPD cop shoots man who slashed 3 elderly people at subway station

The NYPD officers were working an overtime shift when they came across one of the victims before fatally shooting the suspect

April 13, 2026 04:53 PM

By Jillian Delaney
Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who slashed three people with a machete is dead after being shot by the police Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The confrontation occurred around 9:30 a.m. on a Grand Central Station subway platform.

| DOWNLOAD: Governing AI in policing — What law enforcement leaders need to know

According to police, Anthony Griffin, 44, stabbed an 84-year-old man on the platform of the 7 train, which connects Queens to Manhattan.

Griffin then left the 7 train platform, arriving at the platform for the 4, 5, and 6 trains. At that platform, he slashed a 65-year-old and a 70-year-old, according to the NYPD.

“Two NYPD detectives working an overtime transit detail encountered one of the victims walking up the steps as they responded. The detectives later encountered Griffin, who had a knife,” ABC7 reported.

Griffin was calling himself “Lucifer” and behaving irregularly during the encounter with police, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

During that encounter, the two detectives repeatedly told Griffin to put down the machete. Griffin then moved towards the officers “with the blade extended,” ABC7 said.

Tisch detailed that one officer shot Griffin twice. After shots were fired, the officers began CPR but Griffin ultimately died at Bellevue Hospital.

The victims are all alive and are being treated at local hospitals as of 11:57 a.m. Sunday morning , ABC7 reported.

The 65-year-old man’s injuries are severe: With an open skull fracture, he and his brain are “at high risk of injury or infection,” ABC7 said.

Trending
Fireworks Warehouse Explosion
Legal
Ex-Calif. deputy among 5 charged with murder in illegal fireworks warehouse explosion
Samuel Machado, who was a Yolo County Sheriff’s lieutenant at the time of the explosion, allegedly illegally stored more than 1 million pounds of fireworks and used his position to evade scrutiny
April 13, 2026 09:59 AM
World Cup Venue Mercedes Benz Stadium
Police1 Grants
Ga. sheriff’s office preps for World Cup matches with help from $12M in federal grant funding
Between June 15 and July 15, Atlanta will host eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is preparing with drones and inter-agency coordination
April 12, 2026 07:00 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Corrections
Off-duty Okla. corrections officer who stopped suspect from grabbing cop’s gun receives national recognition
Lt. Tyler Gaines intervened when a suspect resisted arrest, fought through TASER deployments and reached for a Hominy officer’s weapon
April 12, 2026 08:00 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Faulkner
Officer Down
Tenn. deputy dies from injuries sustained in crash
Landon Faulkner, 24, joined the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022; in all, he served in law enforcement for nearly six years
April 13, 2026 08:29 AM

© 2026 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.. Visit www.silive.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Real-time crime center Axon
Real Time Crime Centers
Axon tackles public safety’s data overload with three new AI tools
Axon Vision introduced to help recognize activity in live camera feeds while Axon Assistant expands secure, compliant AI to deliver operational data and continuous intelligence in the field
April 10, 2026 04:11 PM

NYPD Officer-Involved Shootings