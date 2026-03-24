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Fla. deputy suffers fatal medical emergency after shift helping with wildfire evacuations

“Deputy [Steven] Bruner worked tirelessly yesterday, assisting with evacuations during the fire, putting the safety of others before himself,” the Calhoun County sheriff’s office stated

March 24, 2026 04:46 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Officer Down Memorial Page

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. — A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a shift of evacuating homes due to the Mossy Pond wildfire.

Deputy Steven Bruner suffered a medical emergency shortly after his shift ended on March 21.

“Deputy Bruner worked tirelessly yesterday assisting with evacuations during the fire, putting the safety of others before himself ... To know Bruner was to love him,” the sheriff’s office stated. “He was the kind of person who would step up to help anyone without a second thought. Selfless, dedicated, and truly one of a kind. Our agency, along with many others, will deeply feel his loss.”

The Mossy Pond Wildfire has burned 500 acres and was 90% contained as of March 24, according to Calhoun County Emergency Management .

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com