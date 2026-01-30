REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer Down

Tenn. deputy fatally shot while responding to shots fired call

The suspect allegedly fired the first shot from a vehicle, causing Weakley County Deputy Derrick Bonham to fall, then exited and fired again

January 30, 2026 04:40 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Bonham

Officer Down Memorial Page

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Weakley County deputy was fatally shot while assisting on a possible shots fired call, WPSD reported.

Deputy Derrick Bonham, a husband and father of three, was struck by gunfire while aiding the Martin Police Department at a Pocket’s gas station on Jan. 30, Sheriff Terry McDade said at a news conference. The suspect allegedly fired the first shot from a vehicle, causing Bonham to fall, then exited and fired again.

Bonham was taken to Volunteer Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the report. McDade said emergency personnel “worked on him harder than anybody I’ve ever seen worked on.”

McDade described Bonham as “quiet and humble.”

“We are devastated, to say the least, but nothing compared to what his young family is feeling,” the sheriff said.

The suspect’s name has not been released. McDade said he personally hopes for the death penalty in the case, although he noted that is his own view.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation. McDade said details that can be released are limited during active proceedings.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com