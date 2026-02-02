REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

Charges dismissed against former N.C. officer in fatal OIS

Ex-Greensboro officer Matthew Edward Hamilton stated he saw an object in the hand of a man wanted on firearms charges when he fired the fatal shot

February 02, 2026 10:58 AM
Gavel GettyImages-509557490.jpg

Photo/Getty Images

By Susie C. Spear
News & Record, Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County court dismissed manslaughter charges against former Greensboro police officer Matthew Edward Hamilton on Friday, according to court documents.

Hamilton had been on trial since Jan. 12 for the November 2021 shooting death of Joseph Lopez of Greensboro.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

Superior Court Judge David Hall presided over the case that had been expected to extend through this week before winter weather closed the court early this week.

Comment from the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office was not immediately available. A call to Hamilton’s attorney Michael Grace Sr. of Winston-Salem was not immediately returned.

Hamilton was part of a group of officers who searched for Lopez at a home on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro in 2021. Lopez was wanted for multiple charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and a charge of assault inflicting serious injury.

When Lopez refused Hamilton’s command to come out of a dark shed, Hamilton released a K-9 into the shed and then fired a shot that killed Lopez.

Hamilton said in 2021 just after the incident, that he had seen something in Lopez’s hand. However, investigators determined Lopez was unarmed.

The trial came nearly four years after Hamilton was indicted on the manslaughter charge and fired from the department in June 2022.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

© 2026 the News & Record (Greensboro, N.C.). Visit www.news-record.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Legal Officer-Involved Shootings