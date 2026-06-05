NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Academy

From the field to the force: A mental fitness program trains officers like Detroit Lions

“You’re going to get a more confident trooper, one who has better insight into their emotions and emotional regulation,” Sgt. Ashley Kierpaul said

June 05, 2026 03:30 PM • 
Joanna Putman

LANSING — The Detroit Lions helped the Michigan State Police set up a mental fitness training program for recruits, WILX reported.

Officials reached out to the Lions program as they looked for ways to improve officers’ mental toughness.

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

“I came upon sports psychology in grad school and really resonated with the idea of using psychology not to fix something, but to make you better,” Sgt. Ashley Kierpaul told WILX. “The military’s been doing this for years. Professional sports teams and Olympians have been doing it for years. So I questioned why law enforcement wasn’t using it, where the stakes are arguably higher because we’re making life-and-death decisions.”

The Lions’ program focuses heavily on sleep, ensuring players receive sleep training to balance travel schedules with peak performance.

“As you can imagine, that helps police officers quite a bit, especially if you work midnights and swing shifts,” Kierpaul said.

Another aspect of the training related to self-talk. Confidence and calmness under pressure are critical skills for officers at incident scenes.

“In recruit school, there are a lot of tough moments, and how you guide yourself through those problems is what can keep you going,” Trooper Tucker Havel told WILX.

Kierpaul built and launched the program in order to encourage the grit in troopers that she saw Coach Dan Campbell working to build in the Lions.

“For the public, you’re going to get a more confident trooper, one who has better insight into their emotions and emotional regulation,” Kierpaul said. “You’re going to get better decision-making and someone who can remain calm under pressure, which is exactly what the public needs in a high-stress situation, and feeling confident about those decisions under pressure.”

Trending
186511815_4617873068228235_1633562277019697891_n.jpg
K-9
New S.C. law increases penalties for harming K-9s
Under Fargo’s Law, those who injure or kill K-9s and horses now incur fines up to $20,000 and could go to prison for up to 15 years
June 04, 2026 02:59 PM
ChatGPT Image Jun 3, 2026, 02_57_03 PM.png
Patrol Issues
Clear, concise and professional: Radio etiquette rules officers live by
“It’s a microphone, not an ice cream cone. Talk into it, don’t eat it.”
June 04, 2026 04:31 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
US-NEWS-MASS-POLICE-OUI-CASE-FILEPIC-YB
Legal
Mass. State Police win appeal after court reverses suppression of bodycam footage
The court reversed a lower court ruling, finding state troopers did not violate the state’s wiretap law by using body-worn camera to record sobriety tests
June 03, 2026 05:50 PM
APTOPIX California Man Barricaded
SWAT
Suspect who took 10 people hostage in Calif. standoff has been shot and killed, police say
The suspect, a registered sex offender with a prior criminal history, was killed as FBI agents ended the 16-hour ordeal
June 03, 2026 09:15 PM
Company News
veritone-logo.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Veritone Partners with Police1, a Lexipol Company, to Launch Grant Assistance Program for Investigations Technology
New initiative provides dedicated resources and expert coaching to help police departments secure funding for advanced investigative tools
June 04, 2026 03:51 PM

Fitness & Health Mental Health Police Academy Police Training
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com