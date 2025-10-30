REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
$1B in FEMA funding to bolster law enforcement security for World Cup 2026, counter drone threats

Funding includes $625M for FIFA World Cup host cities and $500M for counter-UAS efforts through 2027 under a new federal law

October 30, 2025 03:57 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
FEMA Building

Washington, D.C., U.S.A. - Jan. 7, 2025: Photo of the FEMA building on a winter day. President Trump has just signed an executive order to overhaul the department and its response to emergencies.

Chris Allan/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — When the world’s biggest sporting event arrives in the U.S. next year, law enforcement agencies will be on the front lines of one of the largest coordinated security operations in history. To support them, FEMA is offering over $1 billion in new federal funding aimed at bolstering public safety and countering drone threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FEMA announced the Fiscal Year 2026 Notices of Funding Opportunity for two major initiatives — the FIFA World Cup Grant Program and the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program.

Through the FIFA World Cup Grant Program, FEMA will distribute $625 million to the 11 cities hosting matches in 2026. The money will support local agencies as they prepare for the massive event — funding law enforcement and emergency response training, staff background checks, cybersecurity defenses and increased police, fire and EMS presence at stadiums, hotels and transit systems.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be the largest sporting event in history, so it must also be the safest,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “By providing federal funding to state and local communities through carefully crafted grant programs, we are ensuring that taxpayer money is spent responsibly on projects that deliver real safety and security for all Americans.”

In addition to the World Cup program, FEMA also announced the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program, which will provide $500 million over two fiscal years to help communities combat the unlawful use of drones.

For Fiscal Year 2026, $250 million will go to nine states and the National Capital Region hosting the FIFA World Cup and America 250 national events. The remaining $250 million, to be distributed in FY 2027, will go to all 56 states and territories to expand national drone detection and response capabilities.

Both programs were established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, signed into law by President Donald Trump in July 2025.

The application period for both the FY 2026 FIFA World Cup and C-UAS Grant Programs opens October 28, 2025, and closes December 5, 2025.

Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With nearly a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.