GrantFinder 2.0 launches: A new era for grant funding and technology

Lexipol officially launched Grants 2.0 on Oct. 1, a transformative upgrade to its grant services platform, marking a major milestone for municipal government, public safety agencies and education.

The initiative — branded as “Grants, powered by GrantFinder” — unifies previously siloed services under a single, streamlined identity and introduces a modernized tech stack designed to enhance user experience, improve operational efficiency and drive measurable outcomes for local government grant seekers.

“Grants 2.0 is a milestone project for Lexipol Media Group — not just in how we deliver grant support, but in how we think about service innovation. This initiative reimagines the entire grants experience for agencies and sponsors, and reflects our long-term investment in scalable, mission-driven solutions,” said Rob Schneider, president of Lexipol Media Group.

A unified brand for a fragmented landscape

Historically, Lexipol’s grant services were spread across vertical-specific platforms like PoliceGrantsHelp.com, FireGrantsHelp.com and EMSGrantsHelp.com. With Grants 2.0, these services have been consolidated into their respective media sites — Police1.com, FireRescue1.com, EMS1.com and Gov1.com — under the GrantFinder umbrella. This shift simplifies navigation for users, strengthens brand recognition and ensures that grant seekers can access funding resources directly from the trusted media platforms they already rely on for news and training.

“Unifying our grant brands was about simplifying the experience for our audience. But just as important was the technology — Grants 2.0 marks our first major tech lift since 2016, and it’s a leap forward in how we support agencies in securing funding,” said Sarah (Wilson) Handler, vice president of Grants for Lexipol.

The rebranding also reflects a deeper strategic alignment. By centralizing grant content and tools, Lexipol aims to create a more cohesive experience for public agencies and grant-eligible corporate sponsors alike, enabling faster updates, clearer messaging, and more targeted outreach.

Technology that works for you

At the heart of Grants 2.0 is a completely re-platformed technology stack. The legacy systems — once reliant on homegrown infrastructure — have been replaced with industry-leading tools. These upgrades empower Lexipol’s teams to deliver:



Real-time data visibility for grant leads and sponsor engagement

Dynamic dashboards for performance tracking and reporting

Personalized content delivery based on user profiles and preferences

Streamlined workflows for grant application support and client onboarding

For public safety agencies and local government applicants, this means faster access to relevant funding opportunities, improved communication with grant consultants, and a more intuitive interface for navigating the grant process.

“Grants 2.0 is more than a rebrand — it’s a complete transformation of how we support agencies and sponsors,” said Amanda Kolb, manager of the Grant Platform at Lexipol. “By integrating GrantFinder, GrantWriter, and GrantManager into a unified platform, we’ve streamlined the entire grant lifecycle and built the infrastructure to scale smarter, faster, and with greater impact.”

What grant applicants can expect

The Grants 2.0 rollout includes several key enhancements designed with end-users in mind:



Improved grant search and save features: Users can now save grants, track application status and receive tailored alerts based on their interests and location.

Enhanced reporting tools: Agencies and sponsors benefit from TapClicks dashboards that consolidate lead data, funding outcomes and campaign performance metrics.

E-Commerce integration: Subscription management and product purchases are now supported via Stripe, with automated receipts and notifications for agency procurement teams.

These features are designed to reduce friction in the grant-seeking process and provide agencies with the tools they need to secure funding efficiently and effectively.

A collaborative effort

The success of Grants 2.0 is the result of months of cross-functional collaboration. From data migration and QA testing to branding and client communications, teams across Lexipol — including the Grants Division, Media Group and Technology — have contributed to every phase of the rollout.

Looking ahead

With Grants 2.0, Lexipol will be turning its attention to continuous improvement. Planned updates include:



Expanded training resources for agencies and sponsors

Refined dashboards for deeper insights into grant performance

Additional automation for email alerts and campaign management

Video explainers to help users navigate the new system

As local governments face increasing pressure to do more with less, Grants 2.0 offers a powerful solution — one that combines cutting-edge technology with deep sector expertise to help communities thrive.

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.