SAMHSA announces emergency grants to address mental, substance use disorders during COVID-19

By Amanda Lien

WASHINGTON — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is accepting applications for FY 2020 Emergency Grants to Address Mental and Substance Use Disorders during COVID-19.

According to a press release by the administration, SAMHSA anticipates that there will be increases in mental and/or substance use disorders as a result of the pandemic. The purpose of the grant program is to provide crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment and other recovery supports for those impacted by the pandemic.

States, territories and tribes are eligible for funding. Each grant will not exceed $2 million and will be awarded on a rolling basis. Applications are due April 10, 2020. SAMHSA says the application timeline has been shortened due to the acute need in many areas for immediate funding