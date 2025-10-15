REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Mich. PD adds up to $7K sign-on bonuses from state grant

The grant provides Flint with $450,000 for police and fire sign-on bonuses, $652,456 for retention bonuses and $95,000 for fire performance bonuses, among other benefits

October 15, 2025 11:48 AM
Police Lights

Lights on a parked police vehicle, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/AP

By Ron Fonger
mlive.com

FLINT, Mich. — Flint officials plan to use a new $1.5 million state grant to put more money — as much as $7,000 each — into the pockets of certified officers who join the city’s police department.

City officials announced the grant from the Michigan Department of Treasury last week, saying the funds will be divided between police and firefighters with the bulk of the money used to retain personnel and hire new recruits.

Flint City Council members accepted the grant during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 13.

“If you’re talking about the difficulty in hiring and retaining, it’s (an) equal” issue for police and fire departments, Human Resources and Labor Relations Director Eddie L. Smith told council members during a committee meeting last week.

“We’re competing with all the local fire and police departments (so) it’s very difficult to compete,” Smith said.

Attracting police and fire employees has been an issue in Flint for years. Officials have cited the demands of the jobs and wages as primary stumbling blocks to filling budgeted positions in both departments.

In the midst of a year in which violent crime has increased more than 19% as of Oct. 5, several council members have advocated for higher pay, saying it lags behind other area law enforcement agencies and has resulted in personnel losses.

As recently as April, Chief Terence Green said the number of unfilled certified officer positions had shrunk to six in a department of 116.

But as recently as 2021, there were more than 20 funded but unfilled police officer positions.

The budget adopted by the council in June left police staffing at that level and increased the number of civilian positions by six. It also calls for increasing the number of part-time officers from 12 to 16 and includes funding for a joint police and fire training facility on Flint’s north side.

The city is currently advertising for both full- and part-time police officers, trainees to enter the Police Training Academy , trainees to work as firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Flint pays an entry-level hourly wage of $20.92 for full-time police hires, and the salary scale tops out at $30.71 per hour after a 2% increase approved as part of a short-term contract with the police union two years ago.

That contract also provided bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $2,500.

Monday’s grant acceptance provides $450,000 for police and fire sign-on bonuses, $652,456 for retention bonuses, $95,000 for fire performance bonuses, $142,500 for professional development for firefighters, and $160,044 for new timekeeping software.

Smith told council members that police and firefighter incentives will vary, but said new police officers who have already been through training will qualify for $7,000 recruitment bonuses and those sponsored to complete their training could receive $5,000.

“This investment reinforces Flint’s ongoing commitment to strengthening public safety,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement released by the city. “By supporting our police officers and firefighters with the tools, training, and incentives they deserve, we’re not just improving public safety — we’re building a more stable, motivated, and community-focused workforce.”

The $1.5 million award requires no local match and will be available through fiscal year 2028, according to the city.

