Cop severely wounded by gunman who menaced bus rider awarded NYPD Medal of Honor

By Roni Jacobson

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — One day after a man was shot dead during an argument on an MTA bus in the Bronx, the NYPD honored an officer who nearly died when he intervened in a similar incident as a rookie cop in 2023, as well honoring his then-partner and other heroic officers, at the NYPD Medal Day ceremony on Monday.

“It’s been a long road,” said Brett Boller, who was shot in the abdomen three years ago by a man who had just threatened customers on a city bus in Queens. “We were young, we were still in field training at the time. The bus driver flagged us down, and the door was open, and it kind of just led into a foot pursuit, and it ended in me getting shot and him saving my life,” said Boller, whose partner at the time, Officer Anthony Rock, returned fire, scaring off the attacker, then immediately performed life-saving measures.

Boller, who has since been promoted to detective, and Rock were recognized at the ceremony at One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan, along with several other heroes from New York’s Finest. Mayor Mamdani presented Boller with the Medal of Honor and Rock with the Police Combat Cross.

Boller had just three months on the job when he confronted Devin Spraggins, who had been arguing with another passenger over a bus seat and subsequently shot Boller in the midsection, shattering his hip and piercing his femoral artery, according to court documents.

Boller has since undergone numerous surgeries and extensive physical therapy and is still dealing with the aftermath.

“It’s a new normal, but it could have been so much worse,” said Boller, adding that he prefers to focus on the positive side of things.

“I think today is a celebration of how far I’ve come, how far we’ve come, and all the people who helped us get here,” he said, “because it was definitely a long road, physically, emotionally, for us.”

Since that day, Boller and Rock have become close — supporting each other as Boller dealt with his physical injuries and Rock suffered from a form of survivor’s guilt, Boller said.

“We were so young and new to the job that we didn’t have steady partners at the time. But he was always the guy that everyone wanted to work with, because of how capable he was, even though we only all had three months on,” Boller said about Rock, who stood next to him as Boller spoke to reporters after the ceremony.

“I’m just very lucky that we got put together that day, because it wasn’t like by choice yet at that point,” the young detective said. “That, I think was the biggest, biggest reason things went the way they did. After that, we just spent a ton of time together, especially in the months during my recovery, and he was dealing with the emotions of being involved in something like that.”

“I think it was important to have someone to at least share that with, and now I think we’re both in pretty good spots, so I think it’s again been positive,” Boller said. “I think it worked out pretty well.”

Also honored at the ceremony was fallen Police Officer Didarul Islam, who died along with three other people when a mass shooter opened fire at a Midtown Manhattan office skyscraper in July 2025.

While accepting the award on his behalf, Islam’s wife, Jamila, held her nearly 1-year-old son, who was still a month from being born when his father was killed. Islam was a father of three.

Assistant Chief Aaron Edwards was cheered on by his sons Aaron Jr ., 11, and Carter, 8, as he received the Medal for Valor for his role in helping apprehend the suspects who threw a bomb outside Gracie Mansion on March 7.

“As a dad, it’s a proud day, it’s a proud moment to share this with the kids,” Edwards said.

“It’s nice to know that you’re the kids’ hero, and I certainly feel that way,” he said. “But also, from today, I hope they heard some of the other stories of the members being honored here, and we know that it’s not just me out there.”

“I know that he’s done a lot for like the city,” a beaming Aaron Jr. said, “and I’m really, really proud that he’s my dad.”

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