REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Heroes

NYPD cop saves second baby from choking in 2 months

Just weeks after saving a neighbor’s choking 1-year-old girl, an NYPD officer was at it again, saving the life of a 2-year-old boy who had stopped breathing

January 30, 2026 04:38 PM

By Barry Williams and Leonard Greene
New York Daily News

NEW YORK — New year, new baby to save.

Just weeks after heroically saving a neighbor’s choking 1-year-old girl, an NYPD officer was at it again, saving the life of a 2-year-old boy who had stopped breathing in his Bronx home.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

After a few well-timed backslaps, Officer Freddie Cerpa, who had responded to another officer’s distress call about an unresponsive child, had the silent toddler crying in no time.

When Cerpa arrived at the Bronx home at Watson and Manor Aves. on Jan. 16, he found Officer Megan Ficken working hard to get the little boy breathing again.

“I kind of used my past experience from a month ago to try to give her an idea of what I did last time,” Cerpa told reporters Thursday. “Like checking the airways, doing the backslaps. Once we did that, we were able to work together as a team, and we were able to save the child.”

Paramedics soon arrived and rushed the boy to Jacobi Medical Center.

Last month, the backslapping beat cop was off duty at his home in Elmont, in Nassau County, when a frantic neighbor ran up to his porch with her choking daughter.

Cerpa calmly turned the 1-year-old girl around and had her breathing again after a few slaps on her back.

Both rescues were caught on camera. The rescue outside Cerpa’s home was captured on surveillance video.

Cerpa and Ficken were recorded on another officer’s body camera.

Ficken happened to be across the street when the call came in. Cerpa said he ran three blocks to the location.

“You want everything to work out perfect,” Ficken said. “It amps the intensity, the urgency and the understanding of how impactful this situation is for parents.”

Both officers are rookies, and credited the training they received in the NYPD Police Academy.

”We saved another child’s life,” Cerpa said. “Like I said last time, our mission at the NYPD is to preserve life. I’m just glad we were able to do that.”

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM

©2026 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Body Camera NYPD Police Heroes Search and Rescue