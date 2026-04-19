The question a 4-year-old asked about police is now helping officers cope nationwide

A small act of kindness from a 4-year-old has grown into a nationwide effort to support law enforcement officers facing stress, loss and the emotional weight of the job.

“Rhinos for Rockstars,” a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Indiana family members of now-8-year-old Miles, has distributed more than 4,500 stuffed rhinos to officers and agencies across the U.S., with some even reaching Canada and Oslo, Norway.

The idea began when Miles overheard a conversation about a family friend, a police officer, who had a difficult day. He asked a simple question: Do officers have a stuffed animal to hug when they’re sad? When told they didn’t, Miles offered his own — and when those ran out, he insisted more be purchased.

Facebook/Rhinos for Rockstars

Since 2021, the organization has turned that moment into a growing wellness initiative. The stuffed rhinos — nicknamed “BOLO” — are distributed at academy graduations, sent to officers struggling with personal challenges and delivered to departments in the aftermath of line-of-duty deaths.

Miles chose the rhino for a reason: “Because they are big, strong and gentle — just like officers.”

The impact has resonated across the profession. Departments have shared messages of gratitude, noting the unexpected comfort the gesture provides during difficult times. After the death of a Delaware State Police corporal, one supervisor wrote that the rhinos were “a powerful reminder that we are not alone.”

In some cases, the connection runs deeper. One officer killed in the line of duty had kept his BOLO rhino on the dashboard of his patrol car — a detail that left a lasting impression on the family behind the program.

Photos regularly sent back to the organization show the stuffed animals riding along in patrol cars or sitting on officers’ desks — a quiet but visible reminder of support.

The nonprofit works with law enforcement partners and peer support groups and fulfills requests from across the country, including nominations for officers who may be struggling. Community members have also joined in, from donors funding shipments to youth groups contributing care packages alongside the rhinos.

At its core, the mission remains simple: remind officers they are seen, appreciated and not alone.

More information, including how to request or support the program, is available at RhinosforRockstars.org and follow the organization on Facebook.