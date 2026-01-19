REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Weapons  Firearms

Staccato introduces new addition to HD 2011 platform at SHOT Show 2026: the Staccato HD C4X

The Staccato HD C4X was co-developed with a law-enforcement special-surveillance team to ensure it is duty-ready

January 19, 2026 08:53 AM • 
Police1 Staff
2A4A8357.jpg

The Staccato HD C4X brings the performance and features of the HD platform into a more compact, duty-capable form factor.

Photo/Staccato

LAS VEGAS — Staccato 2011 unveiled the Staccato HD C4X at SHOT Show, expanding its high-performance HD lineup with a new flagship compact pistol.

The Staccato HD C4X brings the performance and features of the HD platform into a more compact, duty-capable form factor. Featuring a 4-inch barrel, the Staccato HD C4X was co-developed with an elite law-enforcement special-surveillance team to ensure it is duty-ready, while incorporating customer-driven design elements that make it well-suited for personal carry and everyday protection.

Like other models in the HD family, the Staccato HD C4X includes ambidextrous controls, a 15-round capacity, Glock-pattern magazine compatibility and Staccato’s HD HOST optic-mounting system.

“The Staccato HD line continues to evolve based on real-world use and direct feedback from professionals and customers,” said Paul Smith, vice president of product at Staccato. “With the Staccato HD C4X, we set out to create a compact and extremely versatile pistol that can confidently be carried on duty, for personal protection, or both.”

The Staccato HD C4X will be offered in three configurations, with an MSRP starting at $3,499. Availability is scheduled to begin February 16 through authorized Staccato dealers and the company’s website.

C4X Port Side Dynamic.png

Photo/Staccato

In addition to the new pistol, Staccato announced the formation of the Staccato Training Group (STG), a training organization focused on elevating shooting and tactical proficiency through live and online instruction. The program brings together experienced firearms, tactical and law enforcement instructors to deliver performance-driven training rooted in real-world application.

The training group will be led by Max Michel, Staccato’s newly appointed vice president of training and competition and one of the world’s top pistol shooters for nearly three decades.

“Training is the foundation of performance, confidence and responsibility for any tactical professional or enthusiast,” Michel said. “The Staccato Training Group represents a new standard by bringing together elite instructors, real-world experience and purpose-built programs.”

Staccato said the training group will launch a professional certification program in spring 2026 aimed at certifying U.S.-based firearms and tactical instructors under a unified standard, expanding access to local, certified training for Staccato customers nationwide.

FOLLOW POLICE1’S SHOT SHOW COVERAGE
Glock opener.png
SHOT Show
What actually stood out at SHOT Show Industry Range Day 2026
From pistols to protection, these Range Day impressions reflect hands-on time with gear built for real law enforcement use
January 20, 2026 09:32 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
patrol ready gear.png
SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 1: Patrol-ready gear that caught our eye
From patrol rifles and optics to boots, body armor and duty bags, here’s what stood out on Day 1 of SHOT Show — and why it matters on the street
January 21, 2026 10:15 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Nightstick.png
SHOT Show
2026 SHOT Show Day 2: Solving common lights, optics and gear problems
From carry knives and suppressor support to weapon lights, pistol optics and vehicle storage, day two coverage highlighted practical solutions officers can actually use
January 22, 2026 10:37 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
Billy and A300 20 gauge 2.jpg
SHOT Show
Inside Beretta’s 500-year anniversary range day
Ahead of SHOT Show 2026, Beretta showcased rifles, shotguns and duty pistols that signal a renewed focus on serving today’s officers while honoring five centuries of firearm craftsmanship
January 19, 2026 09:02 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
IMG_1275.jpg
SHOT Show
Two very different guns, one shared goal: Performance under pressure
At SHOT Show Range Day, the Glock GEN6 and Franklin Armory’s Prevail rifle showed how very different platforms can share the same priorities
January 20, 2026 09:35 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
IMG_1411.JPG
SHOT Show
Setting up a duty belt just went from hours to seconds
After sifting through dozens of duty rig and holster products at SHOT Show 2026, these three innovations are the new standouts in duty gear
January 22, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen

SHOT Show
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.