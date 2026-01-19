Staccato introduces new addition to HD 2011 platform at SHOT Show 2026: the Staccato HD C4X

LAS VEGAS — Staccato 2011 unveiled the Staccato HD C4X at SHOT Show, expanding its high-performance HD lineup with a new flagship compact pistol.

The Staccato HD C4X brings the performance and features of the HD platform into a more compact, duty-capable form factor. Featuring a 4-inch barrel, the Staccato HD C4X was co-developed with an elite law-enforcement special-surveillance team to ensure it is duty-ready, while incorporating customer-driven design elements that make it well-suited for personal carry and everyday protection.

Like other models in the HD family, the Staccato HD C4X includes ambidextrous controls, a 15-round capacity, Glock-pattern magazine compatibility and Staccato’s HD HOST optic-mounting system.

“The Staccato HD line continues to evolve based on real-world use and direct feedback from professionals and customers,” said Paul Smith, vice president of product at Staccato. “With the Staccato HD C4X, we set out to create a compact and extremely versatile pistol that can confidently be carried on duty, for personal protection, or both.”

The Staccato HD C4X will be offered in three configurations, with an MSRP starting at $3,499. Availability is scheduled to begin February 16 through authorized Staccato dealers and the company’s website.

In addition to the new pistol, Staccato announced the formation of the Staccato Training Group (STG), a training organization focused on elevating shooting and tactical proficiency through live and online instruction. The program brings together experienced firearms, tactical and law enforcement instructors to deliver performance-driven training rooted in real-world application.

The training group will be led by Max Michel, Staccato’s newly appointed vice president of training and competition and one of the world’s top pistol shooters for nearly three decades.

“Training is the foundation of performance, confidence and responsibility for any tactical professional or enthusiast,” Michel said. “The Staccato Training Group represents a new standard by bringing together elite instructors, real-world experience and purpose-built programs.”

Staccato said the training group will launch a professional certification program in spring 2026 aimed at certifying U.S.-based firearms and tactical instructors under a unified standard, expanding access to local, certified training for Staccato customers nationwide.